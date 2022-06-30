ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smuggling charges filed against 2 men over Texas migrant deaths

By Rebecca Falconer
Axios
Axios
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Two men are facing smuggling charges in connection with the deaths of 53 migrants who were found inside a tractor-trailer in searing heat in San Antonio, Texas, this week, federal officials announced late Wednesday. Driving the news: Prosecutors said the alleged...

