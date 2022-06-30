ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Person rushed to hospital after being pulled from submerged vehicle in Orange County, officials say

By Adam Poulisse, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VyYOw_0gQMfrIZ00
Police lights investigation A police officer investigates a crime scene at night. (Nick Papantonis)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — One person was transported to the hospital after being rescued from a fully submerged vehicle Wednesday evening, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

It happened at West Kaley and South Rio Grande avenues. One person was inside the vehicle. They were removed from the vehicle and rushed to the hospital.

No further information was immediately available.

Channel 9 has a crew on scene gathering more information. Check back later for more information.

See a map of the scene below:

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
click orlando

2 pedestrians seriously injured in Sanford crash, officials say

SANFORD, Fla. – A Sanford crash resulted in two pedestrians sent to the hospital with serious injuries Monday, according to Sanford police and Fire. Reports show two vehicles crashed at the intersection of St. Johns Parkway and Towne Center Boulevard. [TRENDING: 2 teens injured in drive-by shooting near Apopka...
SANFORD, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rushed To Hospital#Orange County Fire Rescue#Channel 9#Cox Media Group
WESH

Motorcyclist killed in Orange County crash

ORLANDO, Fla. — Above: A look at today's other top headlines. A motorcyclist was killed in Orange County Sunday night. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on John Young Parkway, south of Central Florida Parkway. FHP believes the crash involved only the motorcyclist. The...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

2 hospitalized after crash in Seminole County, authorities say

Two people were hospitalized following a crash in Seminole County on Saturday, according to the Seminole County Fire Department. The crash involved three vehicles, one of which was a truck carrying a trailer, and occurred on Lake Minnie Drive and US 17-92. The crash is under investigation.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
positivelyosceola.com

52-year-old man killed in single-car crash on Pleasant Hill Road in Osceola County

A man from Kissimmee was killed on Sunday when he lost control of the car he was driving on Pleasant Hill Road, striking a curb, then driving off the road and hitting a tree. Just after 5:30pm on Sunday, a 52-year-old Kissimmee man was driving a Toyota Corolla northbound in the outside lane of Pleasant Hill Road near Rosemarie Road when he lost control, hit the curb, and went off the road striking a tree. The impact caused the car to overturn and hit a utility pole.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Body found after boater disappears in Lake County lake

EUSTIS, Fla. – Dive teams in Lake County found the body of a boater who disappeared after an accident on Lake Yale on Saturday, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. The body, identified as Nicholas Kenley, 38, of Casselberry, was located Monday at 7 a.m. [TRENDING:...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

FHP: Orlando woman crossing street hit, killed by 2 vehicles

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A woman has died after being struck by two vehicles in Orange County Saturday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Shortly after 9 p.m., troopers said the 39-year-old Orlando woman was walking across the eastbound lanes of East Colonial Drive near Sherman Street when she was hit by a pickup truck and a sedan, troopers said.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Pedestrian killed in crash on East Colonial Drive Saturday night

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian along East Colonial Drive near Sherman Street Saturday night. According to FHP the crash happened around 9:13 p.m. Saturday when a woman was struck by two vehicles and died at the scene of the crash. The woman was walking north across the roadway when she entered the path of a pickup truck heading eastbound in the outside lane of the road. The left front of the truck hit the woman who was thrown into the path of a sedan heading westbound.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Man suspected of killing daughter’s boyfriend dies after medical episode at Lake County Jail

A man suspected of killing his daughter’s boyfriend has died after suffering a medical episode at the Lake County Jail. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that 57-year-old James Carlton died Thursday at a local hospital. He suffered a medical episode the previous day and was transported by ambulance from the jail. The sheriff’s office did not have specifics about the cause of death.
WESH

Two teens hospitalized after Apopka shooting

APOPKA, Fla. — Two teens are recovering from gunshot wounds Monday night after being injured in a shooting near Apopka. Orange County sheriff's deputies say around 9:15 p.m. Sunday night, gunshots rang out near the intersection of Ella J. Gilmore Street and Hawthorne Avenue. It's unclear what led to the shooting, but two teenagers were shot and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
APOPKA, FL
villages-news.com

Florida Highway Patrol investigating another serious crash on Morse Boulevard

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating another serious crash on Morse Boulevard. The crash occurred at about 1:30 p.m. Saturday on Morse Boulevard near Rio Grande Avenue. A witness said a vehicle took out a street light, hitting the post on the passenger side, according to a witness. It was...
fox35orlando.com

'Standing with him': Apopka Fire finds special way to support firefighter in ICU

Apopka, Fla. - Apopka firefighters found a special way to support one of their own who is fighting in the ICU after a serious injury. Apopka Firefighter Austin Duran was seriously injured on the job Thursday when a 4,500 lbs sand trailer fell on him. His firefighter family came up with a way to show their support for him by creating a workout dedicated to him that they call do together in his honor.
APOPKA, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
98K+
Followers
111K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy