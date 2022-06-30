Person rushed to hospital after being pulled from submerged vehicle in Orange County, officials say

Police lights investigation A police officer investigates a crime scene at night. (Nick Papantonis)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — One person was transported to the hospital after being rescued from a fully submerged vehicle Wednesday evening, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

It happened at West Kaley and South Rio Grande avenues. One person was inside the vehicle. They were removed from the vehicle and rushed to the hospital.

No further information was immediately available.

Channel 9 has a crew on scene gathering more information. Check back later for more information.

See a map of the scene below:

©2022 Cox Media Group