Okaloosa County, FL

Okaloosa Co. deputies find fentanyl, cocaine inside toilet during raid

By Aspen Popowski
 5 days ago

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa deputies arrested two people after they were found with over 45 grams of cocaine, 67 grams of meth and other drugs, some of which were shoved in a toilet.

Timothy Knox and Shastela Gamble were arrested after deputies searched a home off Crescent Circle near Fort Walton Beach. Knox was arrested after deputies spotted him getting out of the passenger side of his Mercedes.

Fort Walton Beach man admits to attacking another with sword

Knox was carrying a bag, which contained 45 grams of crack cocaine and 11 grams of cocaine powder, according to a news release from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies took Knox into custody and searched his car, where a gun was found. Deputies then raided the pair’s rooms and found massive amounts of drugs.

Deputies found a safe inside Knox’s room containing:

  • 27 grams of crack cocaine
  • 26 grams of cocaine powder
  • 507 grams of marijuana

In Gamble’s room, deputies found:

  • 67 grams of methamphetamine
  • 28 grams of synthetic cannabinoids
  • Two pistols
  • One rifle

Gamble was also spotted leaving the home with wet hands, which led deputies to search the bathroom. Deputies found several items hidden in a toilet:

  • Four grams of fentanyl
  • Six grams of crack cocaine
  • Three grams of oxycodone
  • Seven gramd of mairjuana

Gamble and Knox were arrested during a search conducted by the OCSO Special Investigations Section Narcotics Unit. Knox was charged with Trafficking in Cocaine, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Distribution of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Timothy Knox and Shastela Gamble

Gamble was charged with trafficking in fentanyl, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, tampering with evidence and several possession charges for the guns and drugs.

