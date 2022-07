One Watsonville berry farmer spent $100 in just one morning before hitting the Saratoga Farmers Market on a recent Saturday. Daisy Ortiz told the Mercury News she visits about eight markets a week, traveling sometimes two hours between destinations. The total ends up at about $800 a week in gas. “We have to eat so I have to be out here. I can’t quit,” Ortiz told Eryn Gandotra, a rising senior at Santa Clara High writing for the Mercury through the Mosaic Journalism Workshop.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO