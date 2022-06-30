ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horizon Netflix TV Series Reportedly Begins Filming Soon

By Cade Onder
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix's live-action adaptation of PlayStation's Horizon franchise will reportedly begin filming rather soon. It was only announced a month ago that Sony was pursuing a Netflix adaptation of the beloved game series. Despite only having two games, the sci-fi RPG franchise has been a massive hit for PlayStation. Guerilla walked away...

comicbook.com

ComicBook

Why Chainsaw Man Didn't Release New Trailer at Anime Expo

Chainsaw Man recently took the stage at Anime Expo as one of the biggest panels of the convention overall this holiday weekend, but there's a reason that the series did not debut any new footage for the anime premiere just yet. When Tatsuki Fujimoto ended the original series' run with Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, it was announced that the franchise would be branching out with its very own anime adaptation. It's been fairly quiet on the series' progress up to this point, and that has gotten fans revved up to see this new series in motion more and more.
COMICS
ComicBook

Trigun Creator Hypes New Trigun Stampede Anime

Trigun is finally coming back with a new anime series after over two decades, and the original creator behind the series is sharing their hype for the upcoming Trigun Stampede. With the original anime series and feature film bringing the manga to life in their own way, there has been a lot of mystery as to what to expect from this new fully CG animated take on the franchise from Studio Orange, the production studio behind Beastars, Land of the Lustrous and more. But fans in attendance during Anime Expo over the holiday weekend got some crucial new details about its development process.
COMICS
ComicBook

One Piece Film: Red Panel Live Blog

Anime Expo is pushing forward with another massive event! If you did not know, One Piece: Red is taking over the massive convention ahead of its new movie release. This August, One Piece Film: Red will check in on Luffy as he prepares to undergo a wild new mission on the high seas. And as always, ComicBook.com is here on the ground to give fans a live look at the movie's panel featuring special guests like executive producer Shinji Shimizu!
COMICS
ComicBook

Netflix Ranked Last in Streamer Satisfaction According to Survey

In this digital age, it's a common joke that Netflix cancels its show at the drop of a hat. As it turns out, the analytics-first company is ranking low on customer satisfaction. A new study from Whip Media, Netflix comes last in perceived value when compared to eight other streaming platforms.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Pirates Of The Caribbean Star Confirms Role In Live-Action Snow White Film as Grumpy

While the upcoming, live-action adaptation of Disney's Snow White may not actually include the Seven Dwarfs that the fable and animated film are known for, it appears the magical creatures of the film's world will fill similar roles. In a video recorded at Denver's Fan Expo, Pirates of the Caribbean franchise actor Martin Klebba revealed that he will be playing the film's version of Grumpy. The revelation came in a brief promotional video for the fan convention, where the actor was holding a stuffed Grumpy plush and standing in front of his booth.
MOVIES
WWD

Hulu’s ‘Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons’ Explores Relationship Between Fashion, Power and Influence

Click here to read the full article. Victoria’s Secret’s downfall and subsequent transformation have been well-documented by a number of media outlets over the last few years.  Matt Tyrnauer’s much-anticipated docuseries titled “Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons” — which premieres July 14 on Hulu — is no different, chronicling, among other things, the “mysterious relationship” between former parent company L Brands founder Leslie H. Wexner and financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein; Victoria’s Secret’s corporate culture, and the forces that allowed the retailer to carve out such a large slice of the U.S. lingerie market (and then proceed to lose...
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

The Boys Star Antony Starr Recalls Cow's Attitude When Filming & Being Milked

We all know Homelander has a thing for milk, but in the most recent episode of The Boys, Homelander actor Antony Starr had the opportunity to milk a real-life cow. Unfortunately for Starr, the cow's attitude during the scene was one of non-excitement at being filmed while having its teats pulled on. Homelander's infatuation with milk dates back to The Boys' first season, when Madelyn Stilwell (Elisabeth Shue) would caress him in her lap while producing milk for her young infant. Each season since has included at least one awkward milk scene, and Season 3 ups the ante by having Homelander milk a cow and drink its milk straight out of a bucket.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Nintendo Launches Unexpected New Switch Subscription Service

Nintendo just launched an unexpected new subscription service associated with the Nintendo Switch. At this point, subscription platforms have become all the rage in the video game space between PlayStation Plus, Xbox Game Pass, and Nintendo Switch Online. And while each of these services offers players the ability to access certain games that are on each platform, this new subscription that Nintendo has now released is something that those who are worried about damaging their console would want to pay for.
VIDEO GAMES
WWD

Due Diligence Debuts Collection

Leon Anderson, a fixture in the U.K. entertainment scene, has relaunched his London-based label Due Diligence. Founded in 2017 as a fast-fashion brand, Anderson switched gears to create a contemporary offering since he believed the initial strategy didn’t align with his persona. He revived the label in February 2022 under Raw Group, the co-owner of the label.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
ComicBook

The Muppets Mayhem Crew Involved in Truck Accident on Set of Disney+ Series

The crew of Disney+'s The Muppets Mayhem series has been involved in an accident on the set of the upcoming series. According to Deadline, on Friday night (July 1st) around 11:30 p.m., a crew truck crashed into a tree on the edge of cliff located near Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles. There were reportedly no injuries, though per the report the timing of the accident may raise questions about the issue of long hours on film and television production sets. No additional details were available in the report.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ComicBook

Rent-a-Girlfriend Reveals Season 2 Episode Count

Rent-a-Girlfriend is now back up and running with Season 2 of the series, and now it has revealed how many episodes the new season will be sticking around for. The anime adaptation taking Reiji Miyajima's original manga series is the first of the major franchises returning in a packed Summer 2022 anime schedule full of these huge returns. The romantic comedy series has quite a lot more competition this time around compared to the bare schedule the first season debuted with two years ago, but the second season's first episode is already teasing some new twists to Kazuya's life.
COMICS
ComicBook

Solo Leveling Creators Share Reaction to Anime Announcement

Solo Leveling is finally getting an anime adaptation of its own, and the creators behind the series are just as excited as fans are about as they shared their reaction to the anime's major announcement. Anime Expo had quite a lot to offer this year in terms of major news for the next year of new anime projects, and one of these happened to be one of the most requested webtoon adaptations ever. Fans have seen a few webtoon projects get their due, but Solo Leveling continued to be the major one fans wanted to see in action. With the original series now over, at least there's more awesomeness to look forward to.
COMICS
ComicBook

Marvel's Defenders Shows Are "All Connected" in New Disney+ Promo

It's all connected on Disney+. Marvel TV's Defenders-Verse of shows — Marvel's Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Punisher, and The Defenders — are now streaming on Disney+ after Netflix's license to distribute the since-canceled series expired earlier this year. Following the release of a series of posters promoting the exclusivity of the Marvel TV-verse shows on their new platform, the streamer has posted a promo on Instagram linking the character crossovers that culminated in the team-up mini-series The Defenders.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Black Adam Tie-In Comic Preview Reveals New Hawkman and JSA Details

With DC's Black Adam movie just a few months away, we've already begun to get acquainted with the film's version of the Justice Society of America, the very first superhero team in the pages of DC Comics. The film's JSA roster will consist of Carter Hall / Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Kent Nelson / Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan), Maxine Hunkel / Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell), and Albert Rothstein / Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo), each of whom are actually getting their own comic one-shot in the lead-up to their blockbuster debut. That will begin with next week's Black Adam — Justice Society Secret Files: Hawkman #1, and a newly-released preview of the comic from DC provides a look at what that will entail.
COMICS
ComicBook

Disney in Danger of Losing Exclusive Rights to Mickey Mouse

In less than two years, the first animated short featuring the character of Mickey Mouse will fall into the public domain, and Disney will no longer be able to prevent other artists or companies from using the character's likeness under U.S. copyright law. Of course, this assumes that nothing changes between now and January 1, 2024, when the character is currently scheduled to become public domain. In the past, Disney has lobbied aggressively to change copyright laws in order to benefit them and other corporations that hold copyrights nearing their natural expiration date. So far, it does not appear there are any major changes coming to U.S. copyright law -- and if not, it could signal a major change.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Fans Can Now Buy Ryan Gosling's Bootleg Ncuti Gatwa Doctor Who Shirt

The Doctor Who franchise is about to make history next year, when Ncuti Gatwa debuts in the titular role as the series' Fourteenth Doctor. The actor, who will be the first person of color to portray the iconic role, is currently best known for his performance in Netflix's Sex Education, and is also set to be among the ensemble cast of the currently-filming Barbie movie. Ryan Gosling, who co-stars in the film with Gatwa, recently went viral for sporting a bootleg t-shirt featuring fanart that imagines what the Fourteenth Doctor might look like, with photos of it even being shared on Gatwa's Instagram. The original artist of the fanart, @TheCyberdevil recently made it much easier for fans to add the shirt to their collection, posting it on Redbubble — complete with the same watermark as Gosling's shirt. Additionally, they pledged to donate 50% of the proceeds from the merchandise sold to The Goboka Rwanda Trust.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
ComicBook

Stranger Things Star Reveals Season 4 Moment That Had Millie Bobby Brown Disgusted and in Tears

The final two episodes of Stranger Things' fourth season are now streaming on Netflix, and the finale was one of the most intense episodes of the series yet. The kids went up against Vecna, and not everyone made it out of the season alive. The role of Vecna/Henry/One was played by Jamie Campbell Bower who recently spoke with Variety about his character's big showdown with Millie Bobby Brown's Eleven. Apparently, Brown struggled with how scary Bower looked in his Vecna makeup.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Steam Gains New Most Wishlisted Game After Controversy

Steam's list of the most wishlisted games in development has a new champion sitting atop the Steam charts, and that game is Stray. The game where you play as a cat and roam about a city while defending yourself against threats and exploring has dethroned The Day Before, a game which previously held the No. 1 spot for quite a while. This upset in the rankings comes just after The Day Before was the subject of some still ongoing controversy regarding innerworkings in the developer, Fntastic.
VIDEO GAMES

