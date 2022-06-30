ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Imperial County, CA

Imperial County Reveals Lithium Tax Distribution

By Marcie Landeros
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEL CENTRO — With the language set in Assembly Bill 208, which could impose a tax on lithium extraction if passed, the county of Imperial announced its intended use for the revenue earned through the tax on Tuesday, June 28. Fifty percent will go to infrastructure, services and...

calexicochronicle.com

Mayor Moreno Touts Calexico’s Spirit of Unity

CALEXICO — Not only was unity the overarching theme of Mayor Javier Moreno’s 2022 State of the City address, but it was also prominently on display during the hour-long event on Thursday, June 30. Among the various elected officials, local dignitaries and community members in attendance was Mexicali...
CALEXICO, CA
azpm.org

Yuma Farmers Assess Water Usage Amid Drought

Water is a finite resource in the American Southwest, though it hasn’t always been viewed as such. As states in the Colorado River Basin manage their water supplies, agriculture is adapting to new restrictions. Despite Arizona’s limited water resources, it’s a major agricultural center with a portfolio that includes several water-intensive crops, such as lettuce. The Colorado River is responsible for irrigating over 230,000 acres of farmland in #Yuma, #Arizona, and 90 percent of all leafy winter vegetables grown in the United States come from this area. What are regional lettuce producers doing to make lettuce farming more sustainable, and what is the future of this water-intensive crop that depends on the Colorado River?
YUMA, AZ
KYMA News 11

4th of July celebrations around the county

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Several 4th of July celebrations are happening around the county this evening. Starting off at Joe Orduno park in San Luis at 6 p.m. will be a freedom celebration featuring different live bands, water slides, food vendors, and, of course, a firework show to wrap up the night.
SAN LUIS, AZ
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Yuma AZ

Yuma is best known for being the hottest and driest city in the United States. Arizona’s 11th most populous city is in the southwest corner of the state and shares a border with California and Mexico. Due to its isolated location and overbearing heat, tourists often overlook Yuma in favour of some of Arizona’s smaller yet easier-to-reach destinations. This is a real shame, as its rich history and unique landscape make it an incredible place to visit.
YUMA, AZ
thedesertreview.com

No homes lost in four alarm fire near Seeley

SEELEY – Twists and turns by high winds re-enlivened a fire on Evan Hewes Highway near Seeley at least twice, making it difficult for fire crews to completely snuff it out, eventually leading to the evacuation of the 80 to 100 families of Seeley township on June 29, according to Imperial County personnel.
SEELEY, CA
calexicochronicle.com

New El Centro Firework Ordinance Draws Mixed Support

EL CENTRO — Although Oklahoma City resident Brandon Fuller may not get to celebrate Independence Day every year, lighting fireworks is always part of the fun when he does. This year he’s in El Centro visiting family and is planning to attend a holiday pool party. So naturally he had to stop to buy some sparklers when he saw a fireworks stand in the Vons parking lot on Imperial Avenue on Tuesday, June 27.
EL CENTRO, CA
kyma.com

Caballeros de Yuma host 36th annual Independence Day flag raising ceremony

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - Bright and early this Fourth of July morning the Caballeros de Yuma hosted the 36th annual Independence Day flag raising ceremony. Locals kicked off Independence Day at the Yuma Armed Forces park, to celebrate the birth of our nation and honor those who have served and currently serve to protect our country.
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Road safety improvements coming to Somerton area

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Construction is set to get underway in Somerton in the coming weeks, all to improve safety on the roadways. Rumble strips will be installed in an area where officials say there have been frequent accidents. Distracted drivers on this roadway will no longer cross over...
SOMERTON, AZ
kyma.com

City of Yuma hosts annual 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular event

YUMA, Ariz (KYMA, KECY) - With 4th of July around the corner, the City of Yuma hosted their annual Fireworks Spectacular event Saturday night at the Ray Crocs Sports Complex. The event was held from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm and was only $1 for admission. Eric Urfer, City of...
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Mosquito Pool in Winterhaven tests positive for Saint Louis Encephalitis

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECTY) - A mosquito pool in Winterhaven tested positive for Saint Louis Encephalitis (SLE), according to the Imperial County Public Health Department. “This is the time of year that we begin to see an increase in mosquito activity, and consequently, an. increased risk for mosquito-borne disease,...
WINTERHAVEN, CA
kyma.com

Two women arrested at pro-choice rally

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - After the overturning of Roe v Wade, protesters in Yuma have continued marching to raise awareness for reproductive rights. Friday night, two women were arrested for allegedly blocking traffic, says one protester Peyton Ortiz, also founder of Citizens Curating Safe Spaces. Locals protesting from City...
YUMA, AZ
holtvilletribune.com

Food Bank Now Struggles in Face of New Challenges

IMPERIAL — After rising above the challenges of the pandemic, Sara Griffen said the Imperial Valley Food Bank is now facing a brand new set of challenges to ending hunger in Imperial County: inflation. With inflation rates at 8.6 percent, the highest it’s been since 1981, according to U.S....
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
holtvilletribune.com

Buddy Sweets Wants a Fear-Free Fourth of July

EL CENTRO — To combat the tremendous amount of stress that dogs experience during Independence Day celebrations, Brawley-based pet daycare service, Buddy Sweets, held a free seminar recently. Titled Fear-Free Fourth of July, the seminar held on Saturday, June 25, inside the Best S.T.E.P. Forward gym in El Centro...
EL CENTRO, CA
calexicochronicle.com

Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Briefs: June 21-27

IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from June 21 through June 27. 6:25 a.m.: Deputies responded to the theft of a 2011 Ford loaded with a green 20-gallon John Green compressor, a white auto crane, torch kit, and a red Lincoln arc welder from a property on Hart Road and Highway 115 in Brawley.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
kyma.com

Missing Person: Heather Briggs, last seen in Yuma

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Sheriff's Office released an "At Risk Missing Person Alert" for Heather Briggs. The missing woman was last seen at the Living Center in Yuma on May 27, 2022, according to its staff. If anyone has any information on the missing person...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
kyma.com

News 11 Weather: Declining temps

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - For Saturday and Sunday, most areas will see little to no rain chances, though a slight resurgence in moisture is possible for Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will remain near normal through the holiday weekend, then trend up later next week.
YUMA, AZ
L.A. Weekly

Jaime Renteria Killed in Traffic Crash on US Highway 95 South [Needles, CA]

According to the California Highway Patrol, the collision happened around 9:53 p.m., near Highway 62. Furthermore, the investigators said a white Volkswagen sedan collided head-on with a white tow-truck for unknown reasons. Eventually, first responders declared Jaime Renteria of Calipatria dead at the scene. No further details regarding the crash...
NEEDLES, CA
kyma.com

CBS 13 Sports: Calexico wins 12U Little League baseball championship

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial Valley Little League Baseball 12U championship came down to Calexico and El Centro Friday night. El Centro defeated Calexico Thursday night to set up Friday's winner take all showdown for the District 22 title, which also means another step closer to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
CALEXICO, CA

