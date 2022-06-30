ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Paper Plane Palooza celebrates 10 years of Terminal 3 at Harry Reid International Airport

By Duncan Phenix
 5 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It was ten years ago this month when the new Terminal 3 opened for business at Harry Reid International Airport.

To celebrate, the airport and its partners invited 60 children from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada to compete in the Paper Plane Palooza.

The children were divided into 12 teams and coached by members of the airport community. Each child competed in distance and accuracy contests, earning points for their team along the way.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24VJED_0gQMe2qK00
    Paper Plane Palooza at Harry Reid International Airport celebrating 10 year anniversary of Terminal 3. (Image: Harry Reid International Airport)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zd9Mi_0gQMe2qK00
    Paper Plane Palooza at Harry Reid International Airport celebrating 10 year anniversary of Terminal 3. (Image: Harry Reid International Airport)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B1KBM_0gQMe2qK00
    Paper Plane Palooza at Harry Reid International Airport celebrating 10 year anniversary of Terminal 3. (Image: Harry Reid International Airport)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KbRIn_0gQMe2qK00
    Paper Plane Palooza at Harry Reid International Airport celebrating 10 year anniversary of Terminal 3. (Image: Harry Reid International Airport)

This year’s winner, Team Spirit, had five children from the Lied Boys & Girls Club of Southern Nevada and was mentored by team members from Spirit Airlines.

