ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

BPD: one man shot in his car in Buffalo's Fruit Belt

By Tim Meehan
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g655R_0gQMde8m00

Buffalo police are investigating a shooting that happened in the city's Fruit Belt neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the call around 2:30 p.m. at Genesee and Herman Streets.

The department says they found a 20-year-old man had been shot while sitting in his car near the intersection there.

He was taken to Erie County Medical Center to be treated and police say he was listed in stable condition.

The department is urging anyone with information to contact their confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.

Comments / 5

Related
News 8 WROC

Buffalo man shot multiple times in the legs

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police are reportedly investigating a shooting that occurred late Saturday night. According to city officials, Northwest District officers responded to Grace Street, near the intersection of Niagara Street. Detectives said a 23-year-old Buffalo man was shot several times in the legs. He was taken to Erie County Medical Center where […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

23-year-old man shot in legs on Grace Street, police investigating

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police are reportedly investigating a shooting that occurred late Saturday night. According to city officials, Northwest District officers responded to Grace Street, near the intersection of Niagara Street, just before midnight for a reported shooting. Detectives said a 23-year-old Buffalo man was shot several times in the legs. He was […]
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Fruit Belt#Bpd#Violent Crime
2 On Your Side

Man shot on Grace Street on Saturday night

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police said a Buffalo a 23-year-old man is in stable condition after being shot multiple times late Saturday night. Police said the shooting happened on Grace Street just before midnight. Buffalo Police Detectives said the man was hit multiple times by gunfire in the legs.
BUFFALO, NY
WHEC TV-10

3 killed in North Buffalo house fire

"There was a mother who was evacuated to ECMC. Our reports say that she is going to recover," Renaldo said. Five firefighters were also taken to ECMC to be treated for various injuries. They have all been released, according to officials. Renaldo says another daughter in town over the weekend...
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

Local lemonade stand makes a comeback after being stolen

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — You all know how the saying goes. When life gives you lemons, you make lemonade. For ‘Say Say Clark', that’s what she loves to do. “It’s going to be a hot summer day, and they need some lemonade. So, they’re going to come to my lemonade stand,” Say Say said.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Police departments attempt to combat ATVs and dirt bikes

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Police departments across the country say ATVs and dirt bikes are becoming a nuisance during the summer months. In the words of the Buffalo Police commissioner Joe Gramaglia, dirt bikes are a menace. "They're not registered," he said. "They're not street legal. You've got individuals that...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Tonawanda Woman Arrested By New York State Police For Larceny In Lockport

A Western New York woman was arrested by New York State Police at the Walmart in Lockport for Larceny. NYSP Troopers arrested the woman after receiving a call to the Walmart Supercenter located on South Transit Road. Angela Fitzsimons, who was allegedly trying to exit the store with unpaid merchandise, was stopped by Walmart employees. She was arrested and charged with Petit Larceny. She was taken into custody by Troopers and taken to the State Police precinct in Lockport for processing. She was released with a ticket and will return to court in Lockport at a later date.
LOCKPORT, NY
News 4 Buffalo

State Police: Hamburg man arrested for DWI Saturday following crash

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Hamburg man was arrested by New York State Police in the Town of Clarence on Saturday for DWI. Eric Zyers, 42, was arrested for driving while intoxicated, aggravated DWI and a Vehicle and Traffic Law violation — failed to stop at a red light — after his car reportedly crashed into another at the intersection of Wehrle Drive and Transit Road.
CLARENCE, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Two teens killed in 3-vehicle crash in Cattaraugus County

COLDSPRING, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Sunday afternoon, two people were killed in a three-car crash in Cattaraugus County. Shortly after 2:30, deputies with the Sheriff’s Office responded to W. Perimeter Road in Coldspring, where a 16-year-old and a 19-year-old were killed. Five other people were treated for minor injuries at the scene. The names of […]
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
WIBX 950

First Prisoner Killed by The Electric Chair Was From Buffalo

I don't know if this is something to be proud of, but the first prisoner to be executed by the electric chair was from Buffalo. He committed a grisly murder, which lead to him being sentenced to death. William Kemmler of Buffalo had the honor of being the first person...
spectrumlocalnews.com

What’s in a name? Residents weigh in on 'East Side' vs. 'East Buffalo'

What’s in a name? A lot, to some residents of Buffalo’s East Side, who are hoping that plans to rename the area East Buffalo will come to fruition. “If we could change the name and it could better our neighborhood and kind of get that gangster, hood-type stigma off of our neighborhood, I think that would be for the better," said resident Demetrius Jordan.
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

19K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy