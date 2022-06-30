Snapper, redfish and tarpon are biting for Space Coast anglers

It's that part of the summer where Space Coast anglers can count on several things being constant:

It's hot.

The wind is little to non-existent.

Snapper fishing is literally off the chain.

Seriously, whether its fishing for snapper offshore in 90 feet of water or fishing for snapper under the local pier or catwalk, mangrove snapper are biting right now. It's also a good time to get good at fishing for snapper. On July 8-9, red snapper fishing season will be open for anglers.

Either way, a small shrimp-tipped jig or a larger strip bait or dead sardine will be the way to target this favorite catch for the dinner table.

No fireworks?: Bird lovers urge Brevard County beachgoers to forego July 4th fireworks

IRL money: Florida Institute of Technology given $1 million from State lawmakers for Indian River Lagoon

Manatee watch: Florida officials urge boaters to watch for manatees this Memorial Day weekend as starving sea cows seek seagrass

Closures & regulations changes in effect: Anglers are reminded about these fishery harvest closures currently underway and ones about to begin and end.

Dolphin: New fishing regulations began May 1 for state waters. Bag limit is now 5 fish per day per angler; Vessel limit is now 30 fish per day. Captain & crew may not be included in limit.

New fishing regulations began May 1 for state waters. Bag limit is now 5 fish per day per angler; Vessel limit is now 30 fish per day. Captain & crew may not be included in limit. Grouper : Shallow water grouper season is open May 1 through Dec. 31. That includes gag grouper, red grouper, scamp and six other lesser species.

: Shallow water grouper season is open May 1 through Dec. 31. That includes gag grouper, red grouper, scamp and six other lesser species. Hogfish: Harvest of hogfish is open May 1 through Oct. 31, 2022 in the waters of the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Florida.

Harvest of hogfish is open May 1 through Oct. 31, 2022 in the waters of the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Florida. Lobster : Mini-season is July 27-28. Regular season reopens Aug. 6.

: Mini-season is July 27-28. Regular season reopens Aug. 6. Red snapper: No harvest allowed. There is two-day fishing season which is July 8-9.

No harvest allowed. There is two-day fishing season which is July 8-9. Bass: Bass at Headwaters Lake will soon become all catch and release.

For complete fishing regulations in Florida go to MyFWC.com .

Mosquito Lagoon

The still waters of the shallow lagoon are a great place to find redfish, speckled trout and catch and release snook right now. Although this time of year, live shrimp can be hard to come by, artificial lures which imitate shrimp can be effective. The key is to work them less than you think, that is slower. Let the lure sit for a minute before giving it a twitch. Split crabs in Haulover Canal can land those oversized redfish and black drum.

Offshore

Sea conditions should allow for good fishing for snapper on the reefs. On reefs in 50-90 feet of water, mangrove snapper are biting on dead sardines or cut bait. Deeper reefs are holding red snapper which are catch and release strictly until the two-day fishing season July 8 and 9. Greater amberjack and gag grouper can be caught in the same depth, too. Kingfish, Spanish mackerel, sharks, cobia, jacks and tarpon can be caught in 20-40 feet of water around schools of bait.

Surf

Finding a beach with little or no seaweed or slime grass is a challenge right now. If you can find a beach without it, the whiting and croaker are biting pretty good. Fishbites will get bit. The last part of the incoming tide has been a good time to fish. There are also catch and release snook being caught in the trough.

Sebastian Inlet

According to the Sebastian Inlet District, mangrove snapper, sheepshead and Spanish mackerel lead the catch report, but it has been slow. Rainfall runoff has dirtied the water, and the small baitfish energizing the bite have left, for now. Look for redfish action and snook action to pick up again towards the end of the summer.

Indian River Lagoon

Speckled trout fishing has been best in the early morning. Use topwater plugs on the surface to generate bites. Sheepshead can be caught around the piers and causeways, or along the seawalls, on fiddler crabs. Black drum and redfish schools can be caught around Titusville south of the railroad bridge.

Freshwater

Bluegill and shellcracker can be caught on live crickets and red worms in Lake Washington. Catfish are biting in the St. Johns River where there is moving water.

Ed Killer is florida today's outdoors writer. Friend Ed on Facebook at Ed Killer , follow him on Twitter @tcpalmekiller or email him at ed.killer@tcpalm.com .

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Snapper, redfish and tarpon are biting for Space Coast anglers