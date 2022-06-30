French Bulldog stolen in Temple Hills burglary; photo released of person of interest

A teenager was shot Sunday in the Alexandria area of Fairfax County, authorities said. First responders were called at around 6:39 p.m. to an outdoor area of the Stony Brook Apartments complex located just off of Richmond Highway on Buckman Road, after a group of teens had gathered in an area next to the basketball court.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was killed Sunday evening in a shooting in Talbot County, authorities said Monday.
The deadly shooting was reported shortly before 6:30 p.m. at a home on Prospect Avenue in Easton, the Easton Police Department said.
Officers called to the scene found the victim shot once, police said. He was given first aid and taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries.
Based on a preliminary investigation, police believe the victim was involved in a dispute with the suspect that escalated when the suspect opened fire.
The suspect had fled by the time police arrived. Police believe the suspect knew the victim, but no details about his identity were immediately released.
The age and name of the victim were not immediately available Monday morning.
The deadly shooting remains under investigation.
GERMANTOWN, M.d. (FOX 5 DC) - Charges are pending against a driver who was wanted in connection with a Germantown shooting and fired at a Montgomery County Police officer on Monday, initiating a pursuit that ended with a crash in Virginia. Officials say the Montgomery County Emergency Communications Center received...
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Multiple overnight shootings in the District have left two people dead and three injured in three separate incidents, according to DC Police. The first incident was a fatal shooting in the 1600 block of K Street NE around 10 p.m. on Sunday night. Police say a man was shot in the face area and pronounced dead at the hospital.
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A juvenile was shot Sunday in Fairfax County and is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police. Officers with the Fairfax County Police Department were called to the 3600 block of Buckman Road in Alexandria just before 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 3. Once on scene they found a juvenile shot. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries thought to be life-threatening, police said.
MANASSAS, Va. — A shooting in Prince William County left four people hurt. The Prince William County Police Department said in a tweet early Monday that four adult victims were taken to area hospitals after a shooting in Manassas. The shooting happened at Sam's Car Wash in the 8000...
The Fairfax County police said a person has died in a two-vehicle crash at Burke Center Parkway and Ox Road in Burke, Virginia. Police first told WTOP’s news partners at NBC Washington they responded to the crash at around 6 p.m. Officers are on scene of a crash involving...
WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Prince William County Police (PWCPD) says an arrest has been made in the homicide investigation of a woman found shot to death in a wooded area behind a 7-eleven in Woodbridge. On Friday, July 1, at 4:28 a.m., PWCPD officers responded to the 13900 block of...
On July 3, 2022, at 9:41 p.m., members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau and Crash Reconstruction Team responded to northbound MD Route 4 near the intersection with MD Route 765 (South entrance to St. Leonard Road), in St. Leonard, MD for a report of a serious motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle.
WASHINGTON — A man and a girl were shot in Southeast D.C. and police are searching for who is responsible. Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 600 block of Mellon Street Southeast around 1 a.m. Monday for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived on the scene they found two people shot. Police identified the victims as an adult man and a juvenile female. Police did not say how old the juvenile female was.
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old from Silver Spring. Clarissa Marie Del Rosario was last seen on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at approximately 10 a.m., leaving the 3100 block...
Police have identified the victim and a suspect in a fatal shooting that occurred July 1 in a wooded area off Route 1 in Woodbridge, Virginia, police said. The victim has been identified as 46-year-old Claudia Beatriz Morataya. The suspect is Isaiah Gershon Mcgriff a 26-year-old from Woodbridge whom the police said is an acquaintance of Morataya.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - Four people were shot overnight on Monday in a Manassas parking lot after an argument between multiple people escalated, Prince William County Police confirm. Officers responded to the parking lot of Sam's Car Wash at 8129 Sudley Road around 11:51 p.m. They...
A motorcyclist was struck and killed in a crash in Burke, Virginia, Sunday, authorities said. Officers responded to the crash involving a motorcycle and vehicle at Burke Center Parkway and Ox Road just before 6 p.m., Fairfax County police said. The victim, whose name was not released, was taken to...
FAIRFAX, Va. (TCD) -- An Arlington man allegedly shot his ex-girlfriend’s nonprofit founder husband several times, killing him. According to Fairfax City Police, on June 24 at 2:58 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call at a home on the 9800 block of Bolton Village Court and found Gret Glyer deceased in his bed from apparent gunshot wounds.
CAMDEN, DE – Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died during a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on June 29, 2022 in the Camden-Wyoming area as Phylicia Galvin, 21, of Greensboro, Maryland.
