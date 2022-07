ARKANSAS, USA — Despite national gas prices being $1.74 more per average gallon compared to 2021, Americans will hit the roads in record numbers this July 4th weekend. This weekend AAA expects 42 million Americans to travel by car, the most on record for that mode of travel during the holiday. However, Arkansas statewide gas price average is $4.41 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel but is the 4th lowest gas price average in the country, according to AAA.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO