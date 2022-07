LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Hundreds of people gathered for the annual Damboree Parade in Boulder City for Independence Day. The event kicked off with a free pancake breakfast, hosted by the Rotary Club of Boulder City. Amy Vandermark with the group said she has been going to the parade since she was a kid, and loves to see what it has become.

