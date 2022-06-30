ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKRN News 2

‘Her throat was slit’: Nashville couple in stable condition 1 week after brutal stabbing in Donelson

By Mye Owens
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ejpLF_0gQMc5Yv00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One week after a brutal attack in Donelson, News 2 sat down with the family members of a couple who survived part of a violent crime spree in Nashville. The pair was stabbed repeatedly.

On Wednesday, June 22, Hermitage Precinct officers were dispatched to a hotel after a man attempted to enter several rooms. When officers arrived, they found a man and woman suffering from multiple stab wounds.

“Apparently, every blow that she took with the serrated blade, machete, cracked her skull and her face,” said Christian Bragner. “Her throat was slit. I didn’t know that until I saw her in person.”

Stabbing suspect tries to enter Old Hickory school amid chase

Bragner’s sister, 39-year-old Amanda, and her boyfriend were inside their tent. Christian explained the two were homeless at that time.

“She had more staples than I have ever seen in a person before,” explained Christian.

The pair were taken to Tristar Skyline with injuries covering their bodies. The stab wounds ranged from their back, head and hands.

“He was on life support and all. It was just like a tragedy you know. A mom’s nightmare, really. It’s a mom’s worst nightmare,” said Linda Crosslin. “He can’t use his hands or anything. They said it was really bad, the right hand. It was demolished, they had to reconstruct it.”

READ MORE | Find the latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

Crosslin’s son, CJ, was with Amanda at the time of the stabbing. The two were able to escape through the woods when they found help. Due to the extent of their injuries, officers put the victims into the back of two police cars and rushed them to the hospital.

“I just knew that the cops that found her, threw her in the back of the squad car because she was losing so much blood that she wouldn’t have made it if they waited for an ambulance,” said Christian.

The Violent Crimes Division detectives arrested 29-year-old Jason Bell.

Bell has led police on a chase after carjacking a woman and her teenage daughter. He is now being held on a $1.36 million bond.

Both families are now hoping for the maximum penalty as they continue to look for justice.

Find more Top Stories from wkrn.com

For Amanda Bragner’s GoFundMe, click here .

For CJ Crosslin’s GoFundMe, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 13

MidStuckDle
4d ago

Jails need to start keeping a locked cell in back of their building OUTSIDE for criminals like this. Let vigilante justice take over and save taxpayers money. Institute that and people will be more afraid of going there than to jail….

Reply
9
Bubba Baker
4d ago

Lord bless and heal this couple...May you give them and their families the strength threw this tragic time 🙏

Reply
8
Laynie Guess
4d ago

hope he spends the rest of his life in prison, how terrible

Reply
9
Related
WSMV

Man killed in shooting identified

People came out to Centennial Sportsplex this weekend to try their hand at pickleball. Officials said the preparations continue for one of the largest fireworks show in the country in downtown Nashville. Sunday evening news update from WSMV4. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. Metro Police look for the suspects in...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Police investigating road rage incident in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating an apparent road rage incident Saturday night in the downtown area. Police said the incident occurred around 10 p.m. on Commerce Street near Ninth Avenue North. A female passenger inside a newer model silver Toyota Camry shot multiple times at a motorcyclist....
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Affidavit: Man accused of watching 8-year-old undress at YMCA

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested Sunday after allegedly looking under changing room stall at an 8-year-old. According to an affidavit obtained by WSMV4, police responded to a call for service at the Margaret Maddox YMCA, where they heard of an individual allegedly looking underneath a stall. When...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slit#Crime Spree#Police#Violent Crime#Wkrn#Donelson News 2#Hermitage Precinct
WSMV

La Vergne man killed in crash in south Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police said a La Vergne man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Old Hickory Boulevard near Owen Drive on Saturday. Police said the man, who has not been identified pending notification of his next of kin, was driving his 1990 Ford F-15 southbound on Old Hickory Boulevard when he entered a curve in the roadway, crossed over the double yellow lines and crashed head-on into a northbound Nissan Rogue. The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.
WSMV

Police identify Clarksville shooting victim

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police have identified the victim who was shot on Ringgold Road on Saturday night. Police said Steven Rhinehart, 39, of Clarksville, was found shot just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday in a vehicle found in the 400 block of Ringgold Road. Rhinehart was taken to the hospital where he died.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

UPDATE: Police identify man found shot to death in truck on Ringgold Road

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A man was found shot to death in a truck Saturday night on Ringgold Road, and a suspect is in custody. At about 10:32 p.m., Clarksville Police responded to a shooting call in the 400 block of Ringgold Road, according to police spokesman Scott Beaubien.
fox17.com

MNPD officer recovering after patrol car hit with him inside

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A Nashville police officer went to the hospital after being hit by a Jeep while inside his patrol car. A Metro Nashville police patrol car is hit from behind on I-24 between Bell Road and Hickory Hollow Parkway at around 8:10 a.m. Saturday. The department says Officer Darrin Hardin was inside at the time.
NASHVILLE, TN
On Target News

Cannon County Officer Arrested in Franklin County

On Wednesday June 29th Franklin County Sheriff’s Office personnel were dispatched to the Tullahoma Police Department in reference to a Domestic Assault involving a Tullahoma Police Department employee. Investigation revealed that on Wednesday June 29th at approximately 8:00am the complainant and Jacob Durm were involved in a domestic disturbance...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
Nationwide Report

Six juveniles injured after a single-vehicle crash in Nashville; 22-year-old Unique Holt arrested (Nashville, TN)

Six juveniles injured after a single-vehicle crash in Nashville; 22-year-old Unique Holt arrested (Nashville, TN)Nationwide Report. Six juveniles received injuries after a traffic accident Thursday in North Nashville while authorities arrested 22-year-old Unique Holt in connection with the wreck. As per the initial information, the single-vehicle crash took place on Ewing Drive [...]
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

35K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy