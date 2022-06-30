Investigators looking for missing Chardon woman

CHARDON, Ohio (WJW) – Investigators are looking for a woman who was reported missing out of Geauga County Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, 26-year-old Dana Champlin was last seen leaving her home on Ravenwood Drive in Chardon around 2:18 p.m., walking away from the residence and getting into an unknown vehicle.

Investigators say she suffers from mental impairments and they’re concerned about her safety.

Champlin is 5’4″ and 230 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees this missing person should call 911.

