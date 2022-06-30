Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Adams, Grant, Hettinger, Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-02 20:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-02 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dunn; McLean; Mercer; Mountrail; Ward The National Weather Service in Bismarck has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Ward County in north central North Dakota Northeastern Dunn County in southwestern North Dakota Northwestern McLean County in south central North Dakota Southeastern Mountrail County in northwestern North Dakota Northwestern Mercer County in south central North Dakota * Until 915 PM CDT/815 PM MDT/. * At 814 PM CDT/714 PM MDT/, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Plaza to 8 miles southwest of Parshall to 8 miles north of Mckenzie Bay Recreation Area, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Plaza around 820 PM CDT. Mckenzie Bay Recreation Area around 825 PM CDT. Makoti around 830 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Ryder, Roseglen, Indian Hills Recreation Area, Douglas, Beulah Bay Recreation Area and Hazen Bay Recreation Area. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

DUNN COUNTY, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO