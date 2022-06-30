Special Weather Statement issued for North Douglas County Below 6000 Feet, Denver, West Adams and Arapahoe Counties, East Broomfield County by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-04 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare for sudden gusty winds. Secure loose objects and move to a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central and East Adams and Arapahoe Counties; Central and South Weld County; Morgan County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Weld, southwestern Morgan and north central Adams Counties through 1000 PM MDT At 917 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 6 miles south of Prospect Valley, or 32 miles northeast of Denver, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Prospect Valley, Hoyt and Roggen. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

