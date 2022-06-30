ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, MI

Dragons slip past Loons in 10 innings at Dow Diamond

By Midland Daily News
manisteenews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn a night dominated by great pitching on both sides, the Dayton Dragons scored once in the top of the 10th inning to beat the Great Lakes Loons 2-1 on Wednesday at Dow Diamond. The loss snapped the Loons' four-game win streak. Both teams' starting pitchers threw five shutout...

www.manisteenews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
manisteenews.com

'Rock the Block' to kick off Dow GLBI week next Sunday

Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational Tournament Director Wendy Traschen is excited to see this year's tournament kick off with "Rock the Block," a community celebration the evening of Sunday, July 10 in the Pedestrian Plaza area of Downtown Midland. Scheduled for 5-8 p.m., Rock the Block will feature food trucks,...
MIDLAND, MI
manisteenews.com

Happy Glampin brings outdoor fun indoors

BAY CITY — Entrepreneurs Sarah Bridgewater and Morgan Jackson have combined their talents to provide something new on the slumber party scene. Their business, Happy Glampin Slumber Party Company, provides in-home teepee sleepover parties. The idea for the business started when Bridgewater, who owns Party Pals, saw how the...
BAY CITY, MI
manisteenews.com

PHOTOS: Mecosta gets an evening with 'Elvis

MECOSTA — Elvis tribute artist Jake Slater came out to the village of Mecosta on Friday, July 1 to kick off a music-filled Independence Day weekend. Families and residents came out to enjoy some classic Elvis tunes brought back to life at Bromley Park. According to his website, Slater...
MECOSTA, MI
manisteenews.com

Gretchen Shope casts an eye to the future of Midland

Gretchen Shope, 16, lives in Midland. Her mom is Heather Karg. Her dad is Michael Shope. Her stepdad is Ewart Williams. Her mom is a social worker for the Michigan Department of Health & Human Services. Her dad works for Trinseo. She has two older sisters, Mickey and Faith. How...
MIDLAND, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Midland, MI
Sports
City
Midland, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
manisteenews.com

Remus Heritage Days 2022 set for July 15-17

REMUS — Heritage Days returns July 15-17 to downtown Remus, with a weekend full of events including a parade, games, inflatables and a hospitality tent. New events planned for this year include a cement pull, an Arts and Crafts vendor show, an inflatables park, a motorcycle show and a miniature horse pull.
REMUS, MI
manisteenews.com

Members First promotes Noelle Robinson

Members First Credit Union recently promoted Noelle Robinson to its leadership team as vice president of culture and employee development. “Further investing in our employee and culture development is a top priority for us, here at Members First,” stated Members First President and CEO Carrie Iafrate. “Having Noelle in this newly created leadership role is essential to our success in elevating us to the next level. She has already been an integral part of our growth, sharing her smart business skills, vibrant energy, and passion for our core values with us for 19 years. I am excited and proud to welcome Noelle to the Senior Leadership team and entrust her with the development of our people and culture.”
MIDLAND, MI
manisteenews.com

Dr. Cheryl Canfield bringing integrative medicine to Sebewaing

The words "integrative medicine" might be confused with "alternative medicine." However, what Dr. Cheryl Canfield brings to her new business in Sebewaing, opened in May 2022, isn't that. Integrative medicine instead focuses on providing complimentary remedies to regular medicine and getting the patient involved in keeping their own health. Canfield...
SEBEWAING, MI
manisteenews.com

After 2-plus years, Sanford family about to be home again

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Within just a few days, Tom and Haley Perrin along with their young son, Oliver, hope to finally be moving back into their Sanford home that suffered devastating flooding in May of 2020. “We can’t wait to go home,”...
SANFORD, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Gries
Person
Joe Boyle
manisteenews.com

Studley Grange active in Midland community over past year

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The local chapter of Studley Grange has been involved in many activities in the Midland community over the past year. Studley Grange is a family-friendly agriculture organization that is active in 36 states and 2,100 communities. It strengthens individuals,...
MIDLAND, MI
manisteenews.com

Police: Woman hurt in fall at Caseville break wall

A 61-year-old woman was injured when she fell from the walkway at Caseville break wall early Monday, according to a press release from the Caseville Police Department. Officers were dispatched to the break wall around 1:30 a.m. Monday after cries of help were heard by several people after the woman fell, with some bystanders believing the woman had fallen into the water, according to the press release. Huron County Central Dispatch received numerous calls about the incident.
CASEVILLE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy