Waverly, OH

Baseball: Waverly Post 142 shocks Portsmouth with comeback

By Chillicothe Gazette
Chillicothe Gazette
Chillicothe Gazette
 5 days ago

WAVERLY — Jase Hurd sent home Alex Boles with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fifth inning, and host Waverly Legion Post 142 held on for a 6-5 win against Portsmouth Post 23 on Tuesday.

Post 142 (11-7) trailed 5-2 after allowing five unearned runs in the first three innings, but it rallied for a run in the fourth and added three more in the fifth to take the lead for good.

Peyton Harris reached on a single to lead off the Shockers' fifth, and after a lineout, Hunter Edwards drew a four-pitch walk. Boles followed with a single to make it 5-4, and L.T. Jordan's single sent home Edwards to tie the game.

Hurd then sent the first pitch he saw into left field for the ice breaker.

Portsmouth had the go-ahead run on second base in the sixth and seventh, but the Shockers escaped trouble on both occasions.

Boles and Alex Estep tripled and Hurd had a pair of sacrifice flies for the Shockers, who had eight hits.

Dax Estep pitched two innings of scoreless relief to get the win; starter Ben Nichols didn't allow an earned run in five innings as the starter/ He struck out three and walked one.

Waverly will play in the 30th annual Lancaster Post 11 Classic this weekend at Beavers Field.

This article originally appeared on Chillicothe Gazette: Baseball: Waverly Post 142 shocks Portsmouth with comeback

