ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

WATCH: California Cop Rescues Skunk Whose Head Is Stuck in Tackle Box

By Lauren Boisvert
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A skunk needed a little help recently, and to the rescue came the boys in blue. Well, one boy in blue. Well, a man in blue. Sergeant Dominic Ramirez of California’s Clearlake Police Department came to the aid of a little skunk who got its head stuck in a tackle box....

outsider.com

Comments / 1

Related
UPI News

Animal control officers rescue skunk with head stuck in beer can

June 28 (UPI) -- Animal control officers in Nebraska came to the rescue of a skunk found wandering a neighborhood with its head stuck in a beer can. Lincoln Animal Control posted a video to Facebook showing an officer covering the skunk with a towel so a second officer can pull the Miller Lite can from the animal's head.
LINCOLN, NE
pawmypets.com

Dog Starved & Beaten Fights For Her Life, Maintains Kissing Her Vets

Vets are surprised the skinny pup with a history of scaries desires only to provide love to her saviors. A household in Johnson County, Kansas found a canine so weak and skinny that the small furbaby could not stand on her own. She was so sick that her saviors doubted if the canine would survive the extent of abuse she had endured.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
People

Woman Drowns 3 Children in Minnesota Lake Hours After Husband's Suicide

Hours after her husband died by suicide, a Minnesota woman drowned their three children in a lake before ending her own life, PEOPLE confirms. On Friday morning at approximately 10:30 a.m., deputies from the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office along with officers from the Maplewood Police Department responded to a trailer park on a call of a possible suicide.
VADNAIS HEIGHTS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clearlake, CA
State
California State
Local
California Crime & Safety
The Independent

Adopted stray ‘puppy’ turns out to be raccoon dog

A Shanghai resident recently found out the “puppy” she had raised for 2 months is actually a raccoon dog. The woman revealed that she'd found the newborn animal in her garden, hidden in a pile of fallen leaves, while the city was under lockdown. For a month, the tiny pup - named Jixiang - slept inside the house and was only identified as a racoon dog when the woman sent photos of it to her friend, who is an “animal expert”.On 9 June, it was sent to the Shanghai Zoo for professional care.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Zoo gives cheetah cub a puppy to soothe anxietyElephant cools off with firefighter's hoseWilliam and Kate visit Fitzwilliam museum to admire joint portrait of themselves
ANIMALS
pawmypets.com

Canine Who Resided On A Heavy Chain His Whole Life Grabs Rescuer’s Hand

This poor pit bull had actually lived on a heavy chain tied out to a dog house his whole life. His proprietors abandoned him throughout evacuation after Russia assaulted their country, and he was left with absolutely nothing. No food, no water, a chain so short it hardly reached the kennel. But that little tail still wagged …
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skunks#Cpd
Outsider.com

Enormous Rat-Sized Snails Force Entire Florida Town Into Quarantine

Florida residents must watch out for rat-sized, eight-inch-long snails that have invaded the New Port Richey area of Pasco County. The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) has placed a quarantine on the area since the snails carry rat lungworm, a parasite known to cause meningitis in humans and animals. This quarantine does not keep residents from moving outside of the affected zone. But they can not move plants, soil, yard waste, debris, compost, and building materials.
FLORIDA STATE
lexnau.com

All Maine Coon Kittens Have Adorable Scowling Faces!

So cute and gorgeous! They are so intelligent & have such amazing personalities. 🐈 😻. If there’s anything we’ve come to love to the degree of obsession, it’s both kittens and grumpy-faced cats. 🥰💗. What in the earth could be more adorable than a grumpy-looking...
MAINE STATE
Outsider.com

Man Known for Surviving Fifth Degree Burns Posts Wild Video Walking on Yellowstone Hot Springs

A Yellowstone National Park “touron” has earned himself a world of criticism after breaking park rules and walking on the incredibly fragile hot springs. A TikToker named Matt Manrazi earned his online fame from very different circumstances. According to his posts, Manrazi survived fourth- and fifth-degree burns from accidental electrocution. And since then he’s used his platform to become a motivational speaker, often focusing on his faith.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
Daily Mail

Boy, 11, and girl, 8, arm themselves with kitchen knife and a rolling pin to fight off teen thugs who invaded their home on Christmas Eve and attacked their mother and sister – and one is so terrified they now sleep with a blade

An 11-year-old boy and his eight-year-old sister armed themselves with a kitchen knife and rolling pin to fight off two teenagers who allegedly broke into their home. Kaleedre Andrew and another teenager allegedly broke into the home in Tarneit, in Melbourne's west, about 5am on Christmas Eve 2021. Andrew pleaded...
PUBLIC SAFETY
dogstodays.com

4 Interesting Facts about Chihuahua Dog Characters

The Chihuahua is a small and agile dog breed. This dog is known as the smallest dog globally, but it makes it interesting to keep with great charm. Chihuahuas love to be fun and busy playing; they also love to be around people. This little dog will follow its owner...
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

WATCH: Orangutan Gropes Woman, Kisses Her on the Cheek in Viral Video

Who knew an orangutan could be so handsy? One Safari World visitor in Bangkok, Thailand found out in a now-viral video. While visiting the zoo-like attraction, the visitor sat down to take photos with one of the orange great apes. Safari World brings the outdoors close to patrons and allows these funny animals to roam free and interact with those that are visiting.
ANIMALS
heavenofanimals.com

Four Heroic Kids Rescue A Hungry Dog ​​Tied Up With Bungee Cords

Without a question, instilling principles, compassion, and a love for animals in children should be a source of great pride for parents. Four youngsters from Detroit, Michigan (USA) rescued a hungry dog that was on the verge of being put down. These people are truly making a difference in the world and restoring hope in humanity.
DETROIT, MI
lovemeow.com

Kitten Who Was Alone Wandering Outside, Now Purrs Blissfully Indoors and Melts Every Heart He Comes Across

A kitten who was alone wandering outside, now purrs blissfully indoors and melts every heart he comes across. A pint-sized orange kitten found his way into a foster home when he was just a bottle baby. "He came to me as a misplaced kitten of not quite two weeks old from the NZ SPCA. It is my understanding he was found wandering alone in a backyard," Jessie, a volunteer of the SPCA, shared with Love Meow.
PETS
pethelpful.com

Video of Basset Hound Breaking His Puppy Brother Out of His Cage Is Impressive

As much as siblings fight and have their arguments, they're always the first ones to stand by your side. They'll be the first ones you call when you need something or if you're in trouble. And together siblings can brace for anything parents might throw their way. That even includes breaking each other out of a timeout.
ANIMALS
LIVESTRONG.com

'Cuteness Overload': Dog Begs Owner To Move Cat off Bed in Adorable Video

Adorable footage of a dog pleading with his owner to move her sleeping cat off his bed is melting hearts among animal lovers online. In a video shared to TikTok by the pet owner, posting as Thompson Tails, the hapless canine, Trace, can be seen shooting sad looks in the direction of his human companion while his feline friend, Cornbread, sits snuggled up in the middle of the oversized cushion.
PETS
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

492K+
Followers
53K+
Post
180M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy