Twins bullpen makes 3-run lead disappear, Guardians win in extra innings

By Chris Schad
Bring Me The Sports
 5 days ago

Josh Naylor's walk-off homer completed another epic meltdown for the Twins bullpen.

The Minnesota Twins' bullpen suffered another epic meltdown on Wednesday night as the Cleveland Guardians rallied from a 3-run deficit in the 10th inning to earn a 7-6 victory.

The Twins fell behind early after Luis Arraez committed a two-run error in the first inning. Although Cleveland would extend its lead to 3-0 in the third, Dylan Bundy was able to make it through five innings and give the Twins a chance to come back.

The Twins made their move in the sixth with back-to-back home runs from Alex Kirilloff and Gio Urshela that tied the game at 3-3 and eventually send it to extra innings.

Carlos Correa delivered an RBI single and Max Kepler smacked a two-run homer in the 10th inning to give the Twins a 6-3 lead, but the Twins' bullpen crumbled when Emilio Pagan came into the game.

After allowing an RBI single to Amed Rosario, Pagan was replaced by Jharel Cotton with runners on second and third. Another run scored on a passed ball by Ryan Jeffers before Naylor delivered the death blow with a walk-off, two-run homer.

With the series tied, the Twins will send Chris Archer to the mound against Shane Bieber in Thursday's finale.

Bring Me The Sports reports Minnesota sports news, analysis, transactions, player updates, injury reports, coaches news, and complete coverage of Vikings, Twins, Timberwolves, Wild, Lynx, Gophers, Minnesota United, and Whitecaps.

