5 Run 8th Locks Up Washington Win

By Washington Wild Things
 5 days ago

WASHINGTON, Pa – After working their way back into the win column last night, the Washington Wild Things defeated the visiting Florence Y’alls 12-6 in the middle game of the three-game set.

The Wild Things rode to victory on the back of two Alex Alvarez homers and 16 hits. Rob Whalen started for Washington, striking out three in seven innings pitched en route to his 8 th win of the year, which leads the league.

Washington began the game strong, scoring five runs in the first two innings, with Nick Ward coming across the plate on a Wagner Lagrange RBI double, an Andrew Czech two-run homer, a solo shot by Alex Alvarez and a run-scoring single by Chris Eusay.

Alvarez would blast in two more runs in the bottom of the fourth with his second moonshot of the night, bringing the score to 7-0 Wild Things.

The Y’alls would respond with three runs in the fifth, and three more runs in the eighth, to bring the Washington lead to only one run. A flurry of Wild Things bats bringing in five runs in the bottom of the eighth would give Washington the cushion they needed to secure the win, 12-6. That five-run frame was highlighted by a two-run double for Czech and a run-scoring single for Lagrange.

Stephen Knapp made his Washington debut today, closing for the Things and striking out two in the final frame.

The Wild Things (27-14) look for the sweep against the Y’alls (17-22) Thursday.

