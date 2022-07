With the 4th of July weekend underway, Minnesota law enforcement is working to make the water safe as well as the land. In recent years, more than half of Minnesota boat accidents have been alcohol-related, and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is hoping to change this. Starting July 2nd and going through the 4th, those with the DNR and public safety will implement Operation Dry Water.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO