ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redby, MN

Redby Youth visit the Red Lake Buffalo Ranch

By Cherilyn Spears
redlakenationnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome youth from Redby came out to see the buffalo at...

www.redlakenationnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
lptv.org

Wyatt Jourdain Missing From Bemidji

Wyatt Jourdain a 15 year old boy was reported missing on June 30th. The Bemidji Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating him. Wyatt was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, a Rue 21 black pullover, and dark blue/black shorts with grey shoes. He was last...
BEMIDJI, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Bemidji Police Arrest Suspect in Connection to Cameron Park Abduction Attempt

Bemidji Police Detectives have identified and arrested a suspect in connection to an attempted abduction that occurred in Cameron Park on June 26. According to Bemidji Police Captain David LaZella, the suspect has been identified as Michael Wayne Petersen, 21, of Bemidji. Upon identifying Petersen, Bemidji Police arrested him. Petersen is currently in custody.
BEMIDJI, MN
lptv.org

Missing Bemidji Man Found Dead in Rural Beltrami County

The search for a missing Bemidji man has ended tragically. Beltrami County Sheriff Ernie Beitel reports that 50-year-old Nathan A. Pochardt was found dead in a rural area of Beltrami County this morning. Beitel says there is no threat to the public and an autopsy is pending. Pochardt was reported...
BELTRAMI COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Woman airlifted from Gull Lake after legs pinned by pontoon

WALKER, Minn. -- A woman has been airlifted from Gull Lake after she was pinned against a dock by a pontoon.The incident happened around 4 p.m. Friday at a residence on the lake in the city of East Gull Lake.The pontoon was attempting to dock when a mechanical failure caused it to accelerate, authorities said.A 37-year-old woman tried to stop the pontoon from striking the deck by sitting and putting her feet out to stop it, but investigators say her feet ended up sliding down, and her legs became pinched in between.She was taken to a Twin Cities metro area hospital by helicopter. There's no word on how serious her injuries were.
WALKER, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buffalo, MN
City
Red Lake, MN
City
Redby, MN
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Society
CBS News

1 killed, 1 gravely injured in northern Minnesota rollover crash

GONVICK, Minn. -- One woman is dead and another is gravely injured after a rollover crash in northern Minnesota early Sunday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 22-year-old Morgan Avenson was driving east on Highway 92 in Gonvick when she lost control just before 3 a.m. The vehicle entered...
GONVICK, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy