A small town in Minnesota got hit with severe thunderstorms and rain as flooding completely hammered the town. The flooding happened in the small town of Randall, Minnesota. The town has a population of about 600 and a slogan that says "Little city with a big heart". The last time a flood happened in this town was back in 1972. Residents reported that the small town received over 13 inches of rain in a single day back then, however official precipitation data does not exist for it.

RANDALL, MN ・ 16 HOURS AGO