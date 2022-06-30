ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pacifica, CA

Pacifica cracks down on illegal fireworks

By Devin Fehely
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RbEOM_0gQMUiLX00

Pacifica cracks down on illegal fireworks 02:02

PACIFICA - While Pacifica remains one of a handful of cities where you can still buy safe and sane fireworks, the police department is preparing to crack down on anyone bringing illegal ones to town.

"If their guests let off illegal fireworks and it's seen at their party and on their property, they will be subject to a social host ordinance violation," says Capt. William Glasgo.

Capt. William Glasgo says there's hefty fines for anyone who gets caught setting off illegal fireworks as well as anyone who hosts a party where illegal fireworks are used.

Pacifica still allows the sale and purchase of safe and sane fireworks. The city also restricts where fireworks can be set off to a handful of locations.

"Their faces you can't beat it on the 4th of July, you know? So, we have a can of water. And as soon as they're done with the sparkler or firework, we put it right into the water," says Anthony Del Rosario.

Anthony bought an assortment of safe and sane fireworks for his kids. He says the safe and sane alternative can still spark the childlike sense of wonder without the potential collateral damage.

"They're super excited. My wife doesn't really like the safe and sane. So, we had to talk her into it this morning," Anthony said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
marinlocalnews.com

Marin 911: 140 pounds of meth seized in big drug bust

Happy Birthday: The Novato Police Department wished a happy birthday to K9 Rookie, who has been with the force since 2018 and helped take a bite out of crime. Arson: Novato Police Officers investigated a series of commercial burglaries, vandalism incidents, and arson on Roblar Drive and Ignacio Blvd. On a Saturday, around 5:44 a.m., officers responded to a report of a fire inside a business on Roblar Drive. Novato Fire personnel determined that the fire incident was arson related and ignited intentionally. The building’s fire sprinkler system was activated due to the fire. During a building search, a second area was located that had been burned but was extinguished. During the fire investigation, NPD Officers learned two SMART Train buildings were vandalized on Roblar Drive.
NOVATO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

String of East Bay sideshows lead to 100mph police chase

CONCORD, Calif. - Up to 100 drivers participated in sideshow activity in Walnut Creek, Pleasant Hill and Concord Friday night, according to Claycord.com. Concord police and CHP said they stayed busy most of the night working to stop the sideshows. Drivers allegedly split up to confuse police, and occasionally threw rocks and bottles at authorities.
CONCORD, CA
SFist

Saturday Links: SF Couple Fined Over $1.5K for Parking in Their Own Driveway

A San Francisco couple that's been parking in their own driveway for almost four decades was recently fined over $1.5K by the City for doing so. Judy and Ed Craine, who have lived at their Noe Valley residence for 36 years, were recently cited by the San Francisco Planning Department for violating a code section banning vehicles in a setback in front of a house — even if it isn't blocking a sidewalk; the couple is now parking on the street and other neighbors allegedly received the same citation. [ABC7]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Traffic stop leads to narcotics trafficking arrest

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Santa Rosa on Thursday arrested an Oakland man in connection with narcotics trafficking following a traffic stop. Oscar Reynaldo Arteaga-Trejo, 25, of Oakland, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession for sale/transportation of fentanyl and methamphetamine, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department. On Thursday at 2 p.m., […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pacifica, CA
Pacifica, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTVU FOX 2

Hillsborough police ask public for help arresting suspects in 3 burglaries

HILLSBOROUGH, Calif. - Hillsborough police are asking the public for help in apprehending the suspects in three burglaries that happened Friday night. In the first case, a neighbor heard a burglar alarm going off at a home on Roberts Way around 9:22 p.m. The neighbor reported seeing a white mid-sized sport utility vehicle speeding away, police said. Officers sped to the scene and found a smashed rear glass door. The victim didn't report any losses, police said, and the alarm may have caused the miscreant to flee.
HILLSBOROUGH, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Alameda family convicted of food stamp fraud through Oakland convenience store

OAKLAND, Calif. - A federal jury on Wednesday convicted an Alameda family of food stamp fraud, United States Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds announced Thursday. Ali Mugalli Hassan, 32, and Mugalli Ahmed Hassan, 50, father and son, allegedly used the government food stamp program to conduct fraudulent transactions. Hassan owned and...
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firework
KRON4 News

8 suspects arrested in ‘massive’ Alameda County fentanyl bust

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A large narcotics bust was reported Thursday, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office announced in a Facebook post. The Alameda County Narcotics Task Force seized 20 pounds of fentanyl pills, 23.1 pounds of powder fentanyl, 39 grams of black tar heroin, and 9 grams of methamphetamine. The sheriff’s office said a […]
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco police make arrest in Bayview District homicide

SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco police have arrested a man on suspicion of the shooting death of another on Friday in the Bayview.Robert Malachi Barton, 33, of SF, was arrested at approximately 12:30 p.m. after a search warrant was issued for his residence on Espanola Street and tactical teams arrived, police said.The shooting occurred July 1 at approximately 11:55 p.m. in the 1600 block of Shafter Avenue. Upon arrival, officers discovered a 38-year-old male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He later succumbed to his injuries.Police said that an initial investigation determined that the victim had allegedly been involved in a dispute with the suspect which had escalated.This remains an open and active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at (415) 575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
worldnationnews.com

One killed, two injured in Oakland shooting

Oakland: One person was killed and two others were injured in a shootout in East Oakland that lasted less than two hours Friday night. The police are currently unable to believe that both the firings are linked. The fatal shooting, which claimed the life of a 20-year-old man whose name...
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

San Jose Resident Stops Apparent Arson Attempt

An understaffed San Jose Fire Department has had its hands full all spring and summer long with several calls every day reporting illegal fires. “It takes one spark to create a fire that can easily spread to homes and businesses, and that’s the last thing we want to see,” said Erica Ray of the San Jose Fire Department.
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Richmond Standard

14 guns seized after five search warrants served simultaneously in Richmond

Fourteen illegally-possesses pistols, rifles and fully-automatic handguns were seized and seven suspects apprehended after the Richmond Police Department, with assistance from specialized law enforcement agencies throughout Contra Costa County, served five separate search warrants simultaneously on Thursday at residences in Richmond, police said. The investigation followed a series of violent...
RICHMOND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Suspect in violent robbery caught on camera in S.F. Sunset District

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco released photos of a suspect in a May 28 robbery in a plea to the public to help identify him.Officers responded to a 2:59 p.m. report of the robbery in the 2100 block of Taraval Street in the city's Sunset District.Upon arrival, officers found a 47-year-old victim injured who was later taken to a hospital with serious injuries.The victim told police that the suspect had entered the store, purchased an item and left. The suspect then reentered the store and took a car battery and tried to run past the cash registers.The victim told police he confronted the suspect as he ran toward the front door, but was shoved to the ground by the suspect as he left the store.Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic male, standing about 5 feet 6 inches tall, and weighing about 170 pounds with wavy dark hair.Investigators are asking anyone with information regarding the case to contact the department via its 24-hour-tip line at (415) 575-4444, or to text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with "SFPD."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Hate Crime Incidents in Contra Costa County

Martinez, Calif.— In Contra Costa County, hate crime incidents are relatively low compared to the most recent data from the Attorney General — which shows hate crimes increasing in California. Attorney General Rob Bonta released the report “2021 Hate Crime in California” on Tuesday. The report shows that...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

'Safe and sane' consumer fireworks remain available in parts of Bay Area

SAN BRUNO (KPIX) -- With Fourth of July around the corner, "safe and sane" fireworks are on sale in several locations in the Bay Area.Sergio Medina and his son were stocking up on pyrotechnics at a stall in San Bruno Saturday."We like the fountains, they're really good," Medina said. "We try to do it every year while we still can."Despite the "safe and sane" designation, they still aren't allowed in most Bay Area communities."The difference between safe and sane fireworks and what we call illegal fireworks or consumer-grade fireworks is safe-and-sane fireworks don't go into the air," said Cal Fire...
SAN BRUNO, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
62K+
Followers
23K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy