1 killed, 1 in critical condition after Kent Co. head-on crash

A head-on crash in Kent County killed one person and sent another to the hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries.

The Dutton Fire Department says the crash happened just after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on Kalamazoo Avenue near Crystal Springs Boulevard in Gaines Township.

Emergency crews say, when they arrived, one driver already was dead. They say the other driver was trapped in their vehicle and critically hurt.

Crews were able to get the other driver out of the car and take them to the hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries.

They say neither driver had any passengers.

According to the Dutton Fire Department, Kalamazoo Avenue was shut down from 68 th to 76 th streets for several hours while crews investigated the case.

