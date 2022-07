Continental High was assigned to the OHSAA Boys Basketball Division IV for the upcoming 2022-23 season. Of the 202 teams in Division IV, Continental came in as the 16th smallest school in the state with a competitive balance number of 47. Continental has 47 males in the top 3 classes and a competitive balance number of 0. For a total of 47 for assignment purposes. Bloomfield is the smallest school in Division IV with 18 males (1 CB). Overall Division IV has 202 schools with the upper cutoff number (males + CB) being 119. Galion Northmor (119 males +0 CB) and Glouster Trimble (118 males +1 CB) and Oberlin (117 males + 2CB) were at the top number. Columbus Grove missed the Division IV cutoff by 2 and will be in Division III next season.

