A tragic accident that happened in Lena, Illinois is a very important reminder about safety around fire pits and bonfires. In mid-June, first responders were called to a home after an explosion and fire occurred. Two individuals were severely burned when a fuel barrel was placed onto a bonfire and exploded, according to WREX. Both victims were airlifted to a Wisconsin hospital for treatment, one of the died from her injuries.

LENA, IL ・ 13 HOURS AGO