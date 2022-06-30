Mark Cuban’s no-cost Artificial Intelligence Boot Camp coming to Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Mark Cuban Foundation announced Wednesday that they will be hosting a no-cost Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) Boot Camp in Portland this fall for underserved high school students.

The A.I. boot camp is one of the 30 camps across the U.S. and will teach students basic A.I. concepts and skills.

The camp will be held on four consecutive Saturdays starting on Oct. 22 and ending on Nov. 12. The student/parent application is now open at markcubanai.org/application . Apply before Sept. 1. Each camp session is five hours and no prior experience is required.

At the camp, students will learn what A.I. is and is not. They will also learn how they already interact with A.I. in their own lives and the ethical implications of A.I. systems, which include, but are not limited to, TikTok recommendations, smart-home assistants, facial recognition and self-driving cars.

Students will learn from knowledgeable volunteer mentor instructors about data science material normally taught at a collegiate level. Students will also get to work in Microsoft Azure, Microsoft’s cloud computing platform, each day to build their own A.I. applications related to Chatbots, Computer Vision, Machine Learning and Natural Language Processing.

The Mark Cuban Foundation provides curriculum materials, trains volunteer mentors, and recruits and selects local students to attend camp. The foundation and the host company will also work together to provide food, transportation and access to laptops for students at no cost throughout the duration of

camp.

