ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Mark Cuban’s no-cost Artificial Intelligence Boot Camp coming to Portland

By Matt Rawlings
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=355jX6_0gQMTGrW00

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Mark Cuban Foundation announced Wednesday that they will be hosting a no-cost Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) Boot Camp in Portland this fall for underserved high school students.

The A.I. boot camp is one of the 30 camps across the U.S. and will teach students basic A.I. concepts and skills.

Members, neighbors show ‘disdain’ over LIV Golf Tournament

The camp will be held on four consecutive Saturdays starting on Oct. 22 and ending on Nov. 12. The student/parent application is now open at markcubanai.org/application . Apply before Sept. 1. Each camp session is five hours and no prior experience is required.

At the camp, students will learn what A.I. is and is not. They will also learn how they already interact with A.I. in their own lives and the ethical implications of A.I. systems, which include, but are not limited to, TikTok recommendations, smart-home assistants, facial recognition and self-driving cars.

Students will learn from knowledgeable volunteer mentor instructors about data science material normally taught at a collegiate level. Students will also get to work in Microsoft Azure, Microsoft’s cloud computing platform, each day to build their own A.I. applications related to Chatbots, Computer Vision, Machine Learning and Natural Language Processing.

Johnson calls Kotek ‘Tent City Tina’ while defending Portland comments

The Mark Cuban Foundation provides curriculum materials, trains volunteer mentors, and recruits and selects local students to attend camp. The foundation and the host company will also work together to provide food, transportation and access to laptops for students at no cost throughout the duration of
camp.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Sports
Portland, OR
Education
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Education
Local
Oregon Society
Portland, OR
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Cuban
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marc Cuban#Boot Camp#The Mark Cuban Foundation#Liv Golf Tournament#A I#Tiktok#Microsoft Azure#Chatbots#Machine Learning
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Computers
KOIN 6 News

Hawthorne, Morrison bridges to close for fireworks

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The 4th of July fireworks are guaranteed to bring a very large crowd to downtown Portland Monday night. So if you’re planning to come downtown, don’t use the Hawthorne or Morrison bridges. Multnomah County officials are closing both the Hawthorne and Morrison bridges...
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

29K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy