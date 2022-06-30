ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Wednesday’s Child: Meet Gabe, a 10-year-old who has kept a bright light even through dark times

By Laura Monteverdi, Chelsea Helms
 5 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas 10-year-old named Gabriel, who likes to go by ‘Gabe,’ has already been through more than most his age.

Gabe was removed from his biological home and placed into Arkansas’ foster care system when he was three years old. According to Abigail Hutchins, his adoption specialist with the Arkansas Division of Children and Family Services , Gabe was removed from his biological home due to abandonment.

“You want a family and you don’t want to have to deal with all the foster care stuff,” Gabe said.

After just two years in foster care, Gabe was adopted, but that placement failed due to physical abuse in the home. He re-entered the state’s care at the beginning of 2020 when he was 8 years old and ever since has been waiting for a new family to show interest in him.

“He needs a family who is very patient, consistent, and who won’t give up when things get hard,” Hutchins said. “He is used to people giving up on him and needs a family to prove him wrong.”

Tiphanie Gurwell with Project Zero echoed this sentiment.

“[Ending back up in foster care is] just another added traumatic moment that he has to work through, and so I think he needs somebody who when they say yes, they mean yes and they’re going to stick it out,” Gurwell explained.

Because the last seven years of his life have been filled with uncertainty and disappointment, Gabe struggles to feel optimistic that there’s a family out there that’ll want him.

“I’m not really trying to expect anything but I might want to so I don’t have to get back in foster care.”

The soon-to-be fifth grader has great manners. He likes to shoot and edit his own movies and is eager to learn how to take this passion to the next level. When our news crew met with him to learn more about his journey in foster care, he was mesmerized by the news camera and he spent time learning all about how it works.

Gabe also loves being outdoors. He likes to ride his bike, build, bury and dig stuff up. Sports are also a passion of his. He likes to toss around a football or play basketball.

He’s already thinking about his future, too. Though he was a bit camera shy at first when being interviewed, Gabe said he really wants to be a meteorologist.

“Because you get to know what’s going to happen in the next few days,” said Gabe.

In his mind, He’s already got his future mapped out. He just needs a family who’ll give him a safe, loving, constant place to live.

“He’s ten. So you have a whole lifetime of opportunity to raise up a great kid and give him opportunities that he deserves,” Gurwell said.

When asked what he’d say to a family that was thinking about adopting him Gabe said, “thank you for bringing me into your home.”

Gabe is eligible for adoption through DCFS. If you’re interested in learning more about him, visit Project Zero’s website.

