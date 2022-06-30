ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Group of teens arrested in armed carjacking for second time in several months, cops say

By Jesse Gary
KTVU FOX 2
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police said a group of teens who were captured after committing an armed carjacking had been arrested for committing the same crime three months ago. At a news conference at police headquarters, investigators said this case is an indication the juvenile justice system...

www.ktvu.com

Related
KRON4 News

San Jose police arrest teenager with ghost gun

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Police arrested a juvenile in possession of a ghost gun Sunday evening, according to a tweet from San Jose Police Department (SJPD). While conducting a fireworks enforcement in Alviso, SJPD officers made contact with a 15-year-old boy who was in possession of a ghost gun. The teenager was arrested and booked into juvenile hall.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Man vandalized cars with sledgehammer: San Francisco police

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police have arrested a man who they say vandalized several cars using a sledgehammer. On Friday, several people who parked their vehicles along Lake Street near 18th Avenue reported their windows had been broken. The aftermath was caught on camera and then posted to social...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

1 wounded by gunfire, 1 hit by car during Vallejo sideshow

VALLEJO, Calif. - Police in Vallejo are investigating two possible sideshow-related incidents after one person was shot and another was hit by a car on Sunday night. From about 9 p.m. to midnight on Sunday, about 200 cars were involved in a sideshow that started at the intersection of Lewis Brown and B.W. Williams drives, according to police.
VALLEJO, CA
San Jose, CA
California Crime & Safety
San Jose, CA
Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

Woman successfully stops wallet theft attempt in Palo Alto

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — A woman successfully stopped a female suspect who tried to steal her wallet on Thursday, June 30, the city of Palo Alto announced in a news release Sunday. The suspect and her male accomplice are still at large. The victim, a woman in her fifties, was walking in the area […]
PALO ALTO, CA
#Carjackings#Police#Crime
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose police investigate fatal crash involving stolen motorcycle

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police are investigating a fatal traffic collision that took place last month and involved a stolen motorcycle. An adult male on a motorcycle ran a red light at the intersection of Monterey Road and Branham Lane, authorities said. The northbound motorcycle then collided with a 2002 Mercury SUV with an adult male driver.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Woman, man found fatally shot inside Oakland home

OAKLAND, Calif. - Police are investigating after a man and a woman were found fatally shot early Monday inside a home in Oakland's Adams Point neighborhood. The pair were found by officers after someone called 911 about 12:30 a.m. requesting a welfare check on a family member in the 300 block of Perkins Street, according to police.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Mother of abducted Vallejo girl, Pearl Pinson, dies

VALLEJO, Calif. - The mother of a Vallejo girl who was kidnapped six years ago has died. Family members said Annie Pinson died early Friday after a battle with liver and kidney problems. ALSO: Search continues for Pearl Pinson, abducted Vallejo teen. Her daughter, Pearl Pinson, was abducted while she...
VALLEJO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Motorcyclist killed after running red light is San Jose's 36th fatal crash

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – Police said they're investigating the death of a motorcyclist who died after running a red light back in June. Officers responded to a report of a traffic collision in the area of Monterey Road and Branham Lane around 8:54 p.m. on June 3. Responding officers arrived to find the crash involved two vehicles – a 2005 Suzuki motorcycle and a 2002 Mercury SUV. The motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital, while the SUV driver did not report any injuries.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Man shot, killed after argument in SF: police

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department announced two reports of gunfire Friday night. The later incident, which happened around 11:55 p.m. in the Bayview neighborhood, resulted in a man being shot and killed after an argument, according to SFPD. The shooting happened on the 1600 block of Shafter Avenue where officers found […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco police make arrest in Bayview District homicide

SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco police have arrested a man on suspicion of the shooting death of another on Friday in the Bayview.Robert Malachi Barton, 33, of SF, was arrested at approximately 12:30 p.m. after a search warrant was issued for his residence on Espanola Street and tactical teams arrived, police said.The shooting occurred July 1 at approximately 11:55 p.m. in the 1600 block of Shafter Avenue. Upon arrival, officers discovered a 38-year-old male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He later succumbed to his injuries.Police said that an initial investigation determined that the victim had allegedly been involved in a dispute with the suspect which had escalated.This remains an open and active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at (415) 575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

3 suspects arrested in brazen armed robbery at Danville Trader Joe's

DANVILLE, Calif. - Police in Danville have arrested three people connected to an armed robbery outside a Trader Joe's. The suspects robbed a man of his Rolex at gunpoint as he was walking out of Trader Joe's on Railroad Avenue Friday afternoon, police said. They allegedly held Glock and AR-type...
DANVILLE, CA

