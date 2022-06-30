ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taunton, MA

One person hospitalized after shooting in Taunton

By Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VvETQ_0gQMR0tZ00
Shooting: Police were investigating reports of a shooting at a warehouse in a suburb southwest of Chicago. (Jason Doly/iStock)

TAUNTON, Mass. — An investigation is underway following a shooting in Taunton Wednesday night that left one person injured.

Police responded to the area of Mador Ave. around 8 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a 44-year-old Taunton man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

He was transported to a local area hospital. The condition of the man is unknown at this time.

The shooting remains under active investigation and no additional information is available at this time

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Taunton, MA
Taunton, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston Police, EMS respond to five shootings overnight

BOSTON — Boston Police and EMS were extremely busy, responding to several shootings overnight. Boston 25 confirmed with Boston EMS that at least seven people were transported to the hospital from five different neighborhoods in the city. Boston EMS’s night began and ended in Mattapan. Boston EMS confirms...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

All in a days work: Cambridge officers help elderly man after his wheelchair breaks down

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Officers came to the rescue of an elderly man whose wheelchair malfunctioned Monday afternoon in Harvard Square. Cambridge Police say the man was non-verbal and unable to communicate with security personnel in the area after his wheelchair broke down. Security guards from Harvard Square called police to assist and officers arrived on scene shortly thereafter.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man shot in SUV near Mass and Cass

BOSTON — A man was injured in a shooting near Mass and Cass early Sunday. The shooting happened around 2:20 a.m. on the Mass. Ave. Connector from I-93 South. State Police said two SUVs were traveling toward Mass and Cass when one pulled up alongside the other, and a person inside fired several shots.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Hospital#Violent Crime#Mador Ave#Follow Boston 25 News#Cox Media Group
Boston 25 News WFXT

‘No specific or credible threat’ to Boston’s Fourth of July celebration, State Police say

BOSTON — Public safety officials discussed security measures ahead of the Boston’s Fourth of July celebration on the Charles River Esplanade. Speaking at a news conference Monday morning, Massachusetts State Police Col. Christopher Mason said there is “no specific or credible threat” to the event. In the hours since, State Police said they are monitoring the situation out of Illinois, where at least six people were killed and several others were injured in a shooting at a Fourth of July parade.
BOSTON, MA
WPRI 12 News

Four people seriously injured in Wrentham crash

WRENTHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — A crash on Route 1 South in Wrentham on Saturday night sent four people to the hospital with serious injuries. It happened around 9:20 p.m. and resulted in police closing the roadway between Madison Street and Thurston Street for several hours. Massachusetts State Police say preliminary investigation shows that a 2013 […]
WRENTHAM, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
Turnto10.com

Shots fired during New Bedford mental health check

NEW BEDFORD, M.A. (WJAR) — New Bedford police responded to a wellness check for a suicidal man Saturday night when shots were suddenly fired. Patrol units responded to King Village East apartments to check the welfare of a tenant, but could not contact him. When police entered the apartment,...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Three-alarm fire breaks out in Somerville

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Firefighters responded to a three-alarm blaze in Somerville. The fire broke out at 1241 Broadway in the Teele Square neighborhood of the city, according to a Facebook post from the firefighters’ union. The union said responding firefighters were met with heavy flames. Video from the...
SOMERVILLE, MA
ABC6.com

Car smashes into East Providence Portuguese market

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — East Providence police said a car smashed into the side of a Portuguese market on Saturday. Police said the driver was attempting to reverse out of a parking spot at the East Providence Portuguese Market on Warren Avenue but the car was still in drive.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Missing 9-year-old Lowell boy found

LOWELL, Mass. — Police have located a missing boy from Lowell. Police said Saturday night Lebon Asumani, 9, has been found. They issued an alert for Lebon after he had not been seen since 11 a.m. in the area of Lilley Avenue and Centralville. Anyone with information is asked...
LOWELL, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
106K+
Followers
114K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy