One person hospitalized after shooting in Taunton

TAUNTON, Mass. — An investigation is underway following a shooting in Taunton Wednesday night that left one person injured.

Police responded to the area of Mador Ave. around 8 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a 44-year-old Taunton man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

He was transported to a local area hospital. The condition of the man is unknown at this time.

The shooting remains under active investigation and no additional information is available at this time

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

