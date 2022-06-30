ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Nile virus confirmed in mosquitoes in Milpitas

By Bay City News
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
MILPITAS, Calif. (BCN) — West Nile virus has been detected in Santa Clara County for the first time this year, vector control officials said Wednesday.

The county’s Vector Control District confirmed the virus’ presence in a mosquito population in the 95035 ZIP code of Milpitas. Vector control officials plan to treat the area around Marylinn Drive and Penitencia Street for adult mosquitoes Thursday around 10 a.m.

According to the Vector Control District, residents in the area scheduled for treatment will not need to relocate and the insecticide used will pose a minimal risk to people, animals and the environment. Those wishing to take additional precautions against the insecticide can keep their windows and doors shut during the treatment period, which is expected to take roughly three hours, according to vector control officials.

West Nile virus has also been confirmed this year in Contra Costa County. In that case, the county’s Mosquito and Vector Control District confirmed the virus last month in a dead American crow in the city of Brentwood.

Bay Area monkeypox case tracker

Since the virus arrived in California in 2003, nearly 7,500 people have contracted it and 359 have died. Symptoms can include fever and head and body aches.

Adults aged 50 and up and those with chronic medical conditions are most at risk of developing serious complications from the virus, according to Santa Clara County vector control officials. Residents can avoid mosquito infestations by removing standing water, ensuring screens on doors and windows are in good condition and placing mosquitofish in neglected pools or decorative ponds.

Santa Clara County residents can request mosquitofish for free at sccvector.org/mosquitofish . Residents with questions about the virus and how it is treated can contact the Vector Control District’s West Nile Virus hotline at (408) 282-3114 from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or via email at vectorinfo@cep.sccgov.org

KRON4 News

KRON4 News

