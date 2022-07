The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department says a stolen ATV was found crashed, but many other items taken in a burglary near Buna on Friday remain missing. According to deputies, they responded to the crime at a location on Kennan Road in the Cougar Country neighborhood, and a short time later on Farm to Market Road 1004 near County Road 701 they discovered the stolen Honda ATV and a stolen welding machine strapped to it.

BUNA, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO