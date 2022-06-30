ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hill, SC

Rock Hill community concerned with overcrowding heading into the school year

By Shaquira Speaks
 5 days ago

ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Closing schools means moving students.

What happens next has teachers, parents, and community members in Rock Hill demanding change.

About 3,800 kids were impacted; teachers and staff tell QCN they’ve had to teach in hallways and classrooms.

Some parents say the district didn’t even notify them about their kids moving to other schools, raising concern if the district cares about the students.

“One of the teachers that I spoke with that was at York Road said that everyone from Finley Road was basically shifted to York Road elementary, which changed the dynamics of that school,” they said. “So, I just think it was done carelessly.”

Parents are saying a survey was sent to them about the plan, and they were given two weeks to return it — only a few responded.

“That’s just not adequate time to make such a dramatic change,” they said. “If you needed to make some change because the building were too old and were costing the district too much, why not create a long-range plan to close one school every year, every other year, every three years, why not promote it within the community to get feedback to prepare for the repercussions of this decision.”

Lonnie Harvey is the interim chair for the education committee for Rock Hill’s NAACP chapter. He says the movement of students could negatively affect their mental health and their day, which in turn can affect their grades. He’s pushing for change within the school board.

“The school board has operated in secrecy; the communication is terrible,” said Harvey. “The amount of time for introducing something as an idea to accept it and that it’s finalized is really short, compared to what it has been in the past. The communication within the community is outrageous.”

Lindsay Machak, a communication representative with the school district, says the district constructed a plan to combat overcrowding for the upcoming school year to prevent this problem from happening again.

“That is all being rolled into our long-term planning as we look at our district as a whole and working with the city to look at growth projections as a whole,” said Machak. “We understand that there was a problem, we had to wait it out, and now we’re going to try to fix things.”

Machak says they tried to be as thoughtful as possible in making as few shifts as they could.

“The biggest misconception with this entire project, and this it looks like we made a lot of moves, but really we did as few as we could based on the knowledge that we have and unfortunately, in the realm of the knowledge that we have, it changes every day.”



