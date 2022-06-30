ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taunton, MA

Taunton man shot on Mador Avenue

By MIRANDA NAZZARO, NBC 10 NEWS
Turnto10.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Taunton man was shot on Wednesday evening on Mador Ave in Taunton. The 44-year-old was taken by ambulance...

Turnto10.com

Two brought to hospital after shooting in Randolph

Two victims were transported to a Boston-area hospital following a shooting on Monday night. Randolph police responded to the area near Mojitos Country Club for a report of a shooting around 8:00 p.m. on Monday. Randolph police said there is no active threat to the community but the immediate area...
RANDOLPH, MA
Turnto10.com

One man injured in Providence shooting

A 23-year-old male was shot on early Monday morning near 322 Elmwood Avenue in Providence. Police said Jordany Rosario Santana sustained a gunshot wound on his hand that possibly grazed the back of his head. Santana was taken to Rhode Island Hospital to be treated for his injuries and was last reported in stable condition.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Portsmouth man charged with DUI after crash

A Portsmouth man was arrested and charged with DUI after crashing into another vehicle on Sunday night. Portsmouth police said 41-year-old Brian Linhares was driving on Point Road in Portsmouth around 5 p.m. on Sunday when he crossed the double yellow line and struck an oncoming vehicle head-on. Linhares was...
PORTSMOUTH, RI
Turnto10.com

Wrentham crash injures six people, forces brief Route 1 closure

WRENTHAM, M.A. (WJAR) — A two-car accident in Wrentham is still under investigation after it injured six people Saturday night. The crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. Four motorists were transported to local hospitals with serious injuries. The crash forced Route 1 south in the area of the Arbor...
WRENTHAM, MA
Robert Kramer
CBS Boston

Police identify man charged in stabbing on Boston Common

BOSTON – Police confirmed that a suspect accused of fleeing on a bicycle after stabbing someone on Boston Common on Saturday was arrested.The stabbing happened near the Boylston MBTA Station during the busy holiday weekend.Witnesses recorded video of a man riding off on a bicycle following a fight. The same bicycle was later seen about a block away with an evidence market nearby.On Sunday, Boston Police confirmed that Tjay Carter, 39, of Boston is the man who allegedly stabbed the victim and rode off.Carter has been charged with threats and assault with intent to murder. He was also charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and three counts of assault and battery on a police officer. 
BOSTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Shots fired during New Bedford mental health check

NEW BEDFORD, M.A. (WJAR) — New Bedford police responded to a wellness check for a suicidal man Saturday night when shots were suddenly fired. Patrol units responded to King Village East apartments to check the welfare of a tenant, but could not contact him. When police entered the apartment,...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
capecod.com

Near-drowning in Provincetown, another near drowning in Falmouth

PROVINCETOWN – A person reportedly nearly drowned in Provincetown Monday morning. Rescuers rushed to the harbor beach off Commercial Street between Law and Pearl Streets sometime after 9 AM. Bystander CPR was in progress when they arrived. Further details were not immediately available. Meanwhile, another near drowning was reported...
PROVINCETOWN, MA
Turnto10.com

Car drives into side of East Providence Portuguese market

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A car drove into the East Providence Portuguese Market on Warren Avenue Saturday night. The side of the building that the black Jeep Grand Cherokee drove is boarded up as of Sunday morning. The market does not appear to be open and is listed...
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
whdh.com

Concord Police issue arrest warrant for man in connection with shooting

BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have issued an arrest warrant for a man in connection with a shooting that left one individual hospitalized, according to a statement by Concord Police. Concord Police have issued an arrest for 41-year-old Evan Hollins in connection with the shooting of another male individual that...
CONCORD, MA
capecod.com

Crash on Route 3 before Sagamore Bridge injures one, slows traffic

BOURNE – A two-vehicle crash on Route 3 before the Sagamore Bridge about 9 AM Sunday morning injured one person and slowed traffic. The victim was transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Cape Wide News was created...
ACCIDENTS
capecod.com

New details: Boating accident leaves one person with serious injuries

BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable Fire Department was dispatched, at 5:14 PM Sunday evening, to a report of a leg injury to a boater in Barnstable Harbor. Barnstable Fire Department responded in M-219; their 25-foot SAFE boat and with an ambulance. Initial reports were that the boat was headed into Blish Point with the patient, however the boat was experiencing engine trouble and unable to make it back to the harbor.
BARNSTABLE, MA
Turnto10.com

Crews respond to crash in Central Falls

(WJAR) — Crews responded to a crash in Central Falls late Sunday night. The accident happened near Broad Street and Sacred Heart Avenue. An NBC 10 news crew observed a blue vehicle and a van with substantial damage. A witness told NBC 10 that a blue car went flying...
CENTRAL FALLS, RI
bpdnews.com

Officers Arrest Three Suspects on Weapon and Drug Charges in Dorchester

At about 10:30 PM, on Saturday, July 2, 2022, officers assigned to District B-3 (Mattapan), made an onsite drug and firearm arrest after a traffic stop in the area of Greenwood Street and Harvard Avenue in Dorchester. While on patrol, officers observed a motor vehicle fail to stop for three...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Person Shot in Dorchester, Police Say

A person was shot in Dorchester Friday, Boston police said. No one has been arrested. The shooting was reported on Carmen Street near Radcliffe Street, police said. The victim is expected to survive, according to police. Officers were searching for whoever did the shooting, police said. This breaking news story...
BOSTON, MA

