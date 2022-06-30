ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, NY

Jersey Proud: Middletown man completes grueling 100-mile race

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiddletown resident Andrew Messina was barely able to run a...

hudsonvalley.news12.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Middletown, NY
Sports
City
Middletown, NY
News 12

Officers stop man from jumping off overpass onto I-95

Officers in Norwalk are being called heroes after saving a man's life on Sunday. Authorities say that around 10:40 p.m., officers arrived above I-95 on the East Avenue overpass. Arriving officers found a man on the highway side of a safety fence over I-95. They quickly grabbed the male and...
NORWALK, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jersey
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
News 12

NYPD: 2 men killed in separate Bronx shootings

The NYPD said two men were killed in two separate shootings that occurred Saturday afternoon in the Bronx. Investigators said the first shooting in Melrose happened before 2 p.m. on East 156th street between Melrose and Elton avenues. The NYPD confirmed that two men in a grey SUV fired multiple...
BRONX, NY
News 12

Police: 20-year-old man shot on York Street

A shooting on York Street Saturday night left one man injured at the Farragut Houses. Police say around 10 p.m. the 20-year-old was shot in the buttocks while in the building lobby. The victim was sent to New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital where he is in stable condition.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy