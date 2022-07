John McIntire was a character actor that had the rare opportunity to play the lead in two classic tv westerns. Hailing from Spokane, Washington, McIntire got his start in show business on radio. On radio, he acted mostly in crime dramas, notably as the titular character in The Adventures of Bill Lance. Though also active in theater, McIntire was 40 before he made the leap to film in 1947’s The Hucksters. John McIntire was a journeyman actor, rarely playing the lead. He was often cast as authority figures like police officers or judges. Alfred Hitchcock fans no doubt recognize McIntire as Sheriff Chambers in 1960’s Psycho.

