Irving, TX

Irving ER patient with gun fatally shot by police officers

By FOX 4 Staff
fox4news.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIRVING, Texas - An armed man with a gun was shot and killed inside the emergency room of an Irving hospital. It happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday at Baylor Scott and White Medical Center. Police said a nurse went to check in on the man in...

www.fox4news.com

