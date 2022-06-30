JUDGE ORDERS DOG PUT DOWN IN ANOTHER BITE CASE

HOUSTON – A Texas murder suspect is in Houston after the U.S. Marshals Service arrested her in Costa Rica. Kaitlin Marie Armstrong is accused of killing professional cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson, 25, at an Austin home in May. Wilson was in Austin for a race. Armstrong is expected to...
NORTH HARRIS COUNTY – A pool party turned deadly has left two families in mourning as they work to find the person responsible for killing their teenage sons. “People are killing people, and they just don’t care. It’s not fair! I shouldn’t have to bury my child at the age of 17,” mother DeeDee Denman said.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Houston Field Office removed an unlawfully present foreign fugitive Friday wanted for extortion in El Salvador. Juan Carlos Saravia Climaco, a 35-year-old unlawfully present Salvadoran national, was flown from Alexandria, Louisiana, to the Monseñor Óscar Arnulfo Romero International...
FIREWORKS ARE LEGAL EXCEPT IN SOME CITIES WITHIN THEIR CITY LIMITS. 911 OPERATORS ARE GETTING SLAMMED WITH 911 CALLS OVER FIREWORKS. THIS IS NOT AN EMERGENCY AND CAUSING DELAYS IN TAKING REAL EMERGENCY CALLS. MONTGOMERY COUNTY IS ONE OF THE…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/no-burn-ban-in-montgomery-county-do-not-call-911-for-fireworks/
Just before 3:30 pm, calls started coming into Montgomery County 911 reporting a head-on crash with an 18-wheeler and roll-over crash on FM 1314 south of Exxon Road. Caney Creek Fire was first on scene and reported an 18-wheeler with heavy …. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/woman-critical-after-fm-1314-headon-crash/
THE WOODLANDS, TX — With the July 4th Holiday Weekend well underway, Montgomery County Fire Officials are urging residents to use caution and avoid discharging consumer fireworks in areas that did not benefit from the recent rainfall. While some parts of the County east of I-45 saw rainfall this week, most of the rest of Montgomery County ranges from being classified as either “unusually dry” or in “moderate drought”.
Saturday, just before midnight Caney Creek was dispatched to a grass and woods fire said to have been caused by fireworks. While en route the call was upgraded to a camper and well house on fire and spreading to the woods. North Montgomery …. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/fireworks-believed-to-be-cause-of-conroe-fire/
CONROE, Texas — A 28-year-old San Antonio man drowned in Lake Conroe on the Fourth of July, according to Montgomery County authorities. They said they got a 911 call just before 3 p.m. about the man, identified as Binh Le, who had been swimming near the Bentwater subdivision. The caller said Le was swimming toward the shore and started waving his arms in distress. That’s when the caller lost sight of him.
AUSTIN, Texas – A Texas woman suspected in the fatal shooting of professional cyclist Anna Moriah ‘Mo’ Wilson at an Austin home was arrested in Costa Rica and transported back to the United States on Saturday, the U.S. Marshals Service said. According to authorities, 34-year-old Kaitlin Marie...
Just before 3 pm today Montgomery County Precinct 1 Lake Patrol, along with Montgomery, Conroe, and North Montgomery County Fire Departments responded to a report of a man in his 20s who had jumped from a boat and not resurfaced. The locati…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/drowning-victim-recovered-on-lake-conroe/
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) – The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department tells KBTX it is investigating a drowning at one of its parks this holiday weekend. Kirk McDonnell says a victim was recovered Sunday morning at Huntsville State Park. The Montgomery County Police Reporter says divers from Huntsville Fire Department and…
HOUSTON, Texas — An 8-year-old child is dead after a potential drive-by shooting in a Houston neighborhood, police said. As first reported by ABC 11, the shooting occurred around 1 a.m. Sunday at an intersection located near 13502 Northborough Drive. Upon arrival, officers located no witnesses or victims. About...
THE WOODLANDS, TX — We understand that many residents are concerned about the use of fireworks, especially in those parts of the county that have not seen any recent rainfall. In Texas, Counties are limited to the authority given to them by the State legislature. Under current law, Montgomery County…
HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department confirmed that there was a disturbance at the home of Chief Troy Finner on Saturday which led to authorities being called. Details surrounding the disturbance were limited, but in an HPD statement on social media, the department said the disagreement that occured between family members was about the Chief’s recent COVID-19 diagnosis.
A teenager is believed to be dead after authorities say he never resurfaced while swimming at a park in the East End on Saturday. According to Houston police, the 16-year-old boy was attempting to swim across the water at the park located at 6406 Kingwood Drive near Sweetstem. Authorities say...
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot and killed while sitting in an SUV in a north Houston gas station parking lot Sunday night, police said. Officers were called at about 9:04 p.m. to the Conoco Phillips gas station in the 4800 block of Airline off the North Freeway.
The city of Montgomery is moving forward with the purchase land on the corner of FM 149 and Texas 105, but before closing the sale city officials plan to bring in an archaeological survey team to locate the graves of two infants buried on the land more than 160 years ago.
A shooting in Houston, Texas, left a 5-year-old dead and an 8-year-old wounded when the vehicle they were riding in came under gunfire as it stopped at an intersection early Sunday morning. Speaking to reporters at the scene, Houston Police Assistant Chief Chandra Hatcher said officers received several phone calls...
HOUSTON, TX -- Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division need the public's assistance identifying the suspect responsible for a Capital Murder and Aggravated Robbery-Serious Bodily Injury. On Friday, February 18, 2022, at approximately 8:50 p.m., two victims were shot by the same suspect in Greater Houston,...
Comments / 0