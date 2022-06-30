JUDGE ORDERS DOG PUT DOWN IN ANOTHER BITE CASE

CONROE, Texas — A 28-year-old San Antonio man drowned in Lake Conroe on the Fourth of July, according to Montgomery County authorities. They said they got a 911 call just before 3 p.m. about the man, identified as Binh Le, who had been swimming near the Bentwater subdivision. The caller said Le was swimming toward the shore and started waving his arms in distress. That’s when the caller lost sight of him.

CONROE, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO