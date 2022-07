KNOXVILLE, Tenn. | The FBI has issued a warning to parents about an increase in cases of predators targeting young children, specifically boys, in East Tennessee. The warning comes from the FBI’s Knoxville Field Office. The agency says that it is receiving an increasing number of reports of adults posing as young girls to coerce young boys through social media to produce sexual images and videos, and then extorting money or additional imagery from them.

