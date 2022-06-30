ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Report: Bucks PF Bobby Portis declines player option

By Matt Reynoldson
 5 days ago

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – One of the Bucks’ key role players will hit free agency, but Milwaukee may still have a chance to re-sign him.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Bucks forward Bobby Portis has informed the team he is declining his $4.56 million player option and entering unrestricted free agency when it opens Thursday at 5 p.m. CT.

However, the Bucks can still re-sign him, and will get first priority to do so.

Since Portis played the last two full seasons in Milwaukee, he qualifies as an Early Qualifying Veteran Free Agent, which means the Bucks can re-sign him to a multi-year deal without it affecting the salary cap.

According to reports, Portis could sign a deal worth north of $10 million per season.

The energy-driven forward came to Milwaukee in 2021 and was an immediate sparkplug, coming off the bench during the Bucks’ title run and averaging a career-high 14.6 points per game last season.

