Sioux City, IA

Saturday in the Park stage construction underway

KCAU 9 News
 5 days ago

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Construction began on the stage at the Grandview Park band shell Wednesday in preparation for Saturday in the Park.

While the bottom portion was completed quickly before it got too hot out, the roof of the stage won’t be put up until Thursday but not because of the heat.

“We ultimately decided to go back to a moto we used a bit a few years ago, maybe 5 – 6 years ago where we just put it up Thursday so we don’t have to have a crew come in and sit here with it for an extra day,” said Dave Bernstein.

A pre-show for Saturday in the Park will be held at Vangarde Arts downtown this Friday.

