ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thurmont, MD

Scouts Host Veteran’s Ice Cream Social

By TheCatoctinBanner.com
thecatoctinbanner.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBSA Scouts T270B & G hosted a Veteran’s ice cream social on May 27 at...

www.thecatoctinbanner.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGAL

Reenactors gather for 159th anniversary of Battle of Gettysburg

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — The first shots in the Battle of Gettysburg were fired on July 1, 1863. Hundreds of reenactors are gathering at the Daniel Lady Farm this weekend to remember what many consider a key turning point of the Civil War. "We've been looking forward to coming down...
GETTYSBURG, PA
severnaparkvoice.com

Glory Days Offers Great Taste In A Fun Environment

As a Pasadena native, I’ve always known that Glory Days Grill on Ritchie Highway is a local favorite for sports fans. I didn’t realize what a great choice it is when you want to catch up with friends, enjoy dinner with family, or even sneak away for a date night.
PASADENA, MD
mocoshow.com

MoCo Pizzeria Is The Only Pizza From Maryland to Make 50 Top Pizza’s 2022 Best Pizza in the USA List

On June 29, USA Today published a ‘Top 50 Pizzerias in the US’ list, “as ranked by Italian pizza experts.” The list was created by 50 Top Pizza, a pizza evaluation site in Paestum, Italy, not far from Naples. New York City reigns supreme with 9 pizzerias on the list, but Montgomery County contributed with the 25th ranked pizzeria in the country– Inferno Pizzeria Napoletana, located in Darnestown/Gaithersburg.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Society
Local
Maryland Government
City
Thurmont, MD
Thurmont, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
baltimorefishbowl.com

Video of the Week: How to Pick Crabs

As families gather for Fourth of July weekend, a staple on many Maryland tables will of course be steamed crabs. Increased demand over the holiday weekend – combined with decreased supply from the crab population decline that has led Maryland to limit crabbing this summer – means consumers can expect higher prices for their favorite crustacean.
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

William Donald Schaefer ... the musical?!

Love him or hate him -- and people did both -- William Donald Schaefer, the unforgettable Mayor of Baltimore City, got stuff done. One of his persistent commands-- “Do It Now!”-- is the title of a new musical about his tenure as mayor. Yeah, you read that right.
BALTIMORE, MD
whatsupmag.com

Enjoy Summer Days at Patuxent River State Park

Annapolis, MD - Located in Howard and Montgomery counties, along the upper 12 miles of the Patuxent River, the park is comprised of 6,700 acres of natural areas and farmlands. A portion of the park is a state wildlands area. Recreational use is primarily hunting, fishing, hiking and horseback riding. The park includes a catch and release trout stream, designated hunting areas and unmarked hiking and equestrian trails. Note: The Maryland Park Service does not rent horses, and only provides the trails as a means of recreation.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

County Libraries Offering Free Career Classes in July

Montgomery County Public Libraries will offer a series of workshops throughout July to assist people who are looking to get hired or launch their own businesses. All workshops are free and offered online. Along with group settings, the program also offers one-on-one sessions. The workshops will cover the principles of...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scouts Bsa#Veteran#Ice Cream Social#Scouts Host Veteran#Bsa Scouts#T270b G#Mason Joey
mymcmedia.org

#6 Plastics Banned; County Strives to Educate Residents on Alternatives

Following the ban of all #6 polystyrene plastic food service ware earlier this year, Montgomery County officials are striving to educate residents on alternatives that are recyclable and compostable. MyMCM spoke with Eileen Kao, chief of the Department of Environmental Protection’s Waste Reduction and Recycling Section, regarding efforts to work...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Fast-Growing Grocery Outlet Opens Maryland Outpost

A fast-growing markdown grocer is making its mark in Maryland. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. opened in mid-June at on Massey Boulevard in Hagerstown, Supermarket News reports. Customers can enter to win $1,000 in groceries through July 14. A typical shopper basket is approximately 40 percent lower than conventional grocers, 20...
HAGERSTOWN, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
thecatoctinbanner.com

Carriage House Celebrates Grand Re-Opening After Renovations

On June 21, the Carriage House celebrated big renovations to one of Emmitsburg’s landmark restaurants with a grand re-opening and ribbon-cutting. Many friends of the beloved restaurant attended, including Emmitsburg Commissioner Tim O’Donnell. Beginning construction in August of 2021 for the patio addition, and then the interior renovations...
EMMITSBURG, MD
WITF

Battle of Hanover Commemoration events and trails

Listen to Smart Talk every weekday at 9:30 am and 7:30 pm on WITF 89.5 & 93.3. You can also stream WITF radio live on our website or ask your smart speaker to “Play WITF Radio.”. The Civil War Battle of Hanover was fought on June 30th, 1863. There...
HANOVER, PA
mocoshow.com

What’s Opening, Closing, and Coming Soon to Montgomery Mall

Below is a list of several businesses that have recently opened and closed at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda, as well as others that are coming soon. COMING SOON: New York men’s based fashion store Psycho Bunny, which specializes in polo shirts, will be opening on the bottom level of the mall this fall. From their website: “We could have done what everybody else was doing. But we didn’t. Instead we set out to make the perfect polo and the most luxurious tee you’d ever wear. And that’s exactly what we’ve done. Our Pima cotton is woven from longer, smoother fibres. This has a number of benefits, most important of which is that it gives the fabric an incredibly soft on-body feel. The longer fibres are more durable, too—less prone to warping and tearing, while retaining their colored dye considerably longer than traditional cotton.”
BETHESDA, MD
Lancaster Farming

National Manure Expo Returns to East Coast

The North American Manure Expo will be held in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, July 13-14. The event was last held on the East Coast in 2015. Nutrient and soil health benefits provided by manure have become more valuable in the wake of high fertilizer prices, and this year’s expo will feature tours, demonstrations, presentations by national experts, and a trade show.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
thecatoctinbanner.com

Watch out for bears!

Photo of Black Bear on South Altamont Avenue in Thurmont by Bob Delphey. Last month, a young black bear wandered onto the property of a Frederick hotel on Buckeystown Pike and climbed one of the trees. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources sent a team to tranquilize the bear and release him near Gambrill State Park.
THURMONT, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy