ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Boone Health staff explains disaster response for 28 victims of Amtrak train derailment

By Leila Mitchell
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cqX4A_0gQMEAxb00

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Boone Health medical staff held a press conference Wednesday to share their experience caring for 28 patients after the Amtrak train derailment in Mendon on Monday.

The crash killed four people and injured 150 others. According to investigators, a dump truck crossed in front of the train at the crossing on Porche Prairie Avenue.

Crews took victims to 10 different hospitals throughout the state, including Boone Health and MU Health Care in Columbia.

Boone Health officials said more than 25 additional medical professionals came in to help that night.

Jesse Godec, a clinical educator at Boone Health, said that it was a big event, but the hospital was prepared for this type of disaster response.

"Early communication through our center created an early response plan and we were ready to receive patients within 30 minutes," Godec said.

Boone health assigned an adult staff member to all unaccompanied minors to make sure they were not alone.

After patients were seen in the emergency department they were taken to a conference room where they were given food, drinks, phone chargers, clothes and more. Boone Health said all 28 patients were seen within two hours. Every patient from the train crash was released Monday night.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop B identified the four victims of the crash Wednesday.

Troopers said train passengers Rochelle Cook and Kim Holsapple died at the scene. Binh Phan, also a passenger, died from his injuries at University Hospital. The truck driver, Billy Barton II, of Brookfield, also died in the collision.

A MU Health Care spokesman said the hospital is still treating six patients as of Wednesday night. Two people have been sent home since Tuesday night.

An attorney who is working with victims says victims can suffer physical and mental pain from an event like this.

"The post traumatic stress syndrome and the emotional damage these people sustain is real," Henry Simmons with Clifford Law Offices Managing Partner.

Boone Health, along with Amtrak, coordinated and booked hotel rooms for all 28 patients.

The post Boone Health staff explains disaster response for 28 victims of Amtrak train derailment appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRMS Radio

Lawsuits Begin In Fatal Amtrak Crash Near Mendon Missouri

The lawsuits are piling-up…just days after four people died in an Amtrak derailment in northern Missouri…at a crossing with no lights, gates or bells. A dump truck driver and three passengers on an Amtrak train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago died in the Mendon, Missouri crash. In...
MENDON, MO
kttn.com

Two injured in crash on Highway 210

Residents of Braymer and Lee’s Summit were hurt Saturday afternoon in a collision involving a sports utility vehicle and a car south of liberty. Both occupants hurt were in the car. The driver, 26-year-old Bethany Milligan of Braymer, and a passenger in the car, 26-year-old Christian Seccio of Lee’s Summit, were taken to North Kansas City Hospital with minor injuries.
BRAYMER, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, MO
Crime & Safety
Boone County, MO
Crime & Safety
County
Boone County, MO
City
Columbia, MO
City
Brookfield, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Three people hurt after Morgan County golf cart crash

MORGAN CO., Mo. (KMIZ) Three people were transported to Lake Regional Hospital after crashing their golf cart on Sunday night in Morgan County. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Report, the three people were traveling north on Red Arrow Rd. in a golf cart. The report says the driver, 50-year-old Angela K. Gerstner drove The post Three people hurt after Morgan County golf cart crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Names of those killed in Monday’s Amtrak train derailment released

Names have been released of the four people killed in Monday’s Amtrak train collision with a dump truck near Mendon. The truck driver was 53-year-old Billy Barton the second of Brookfield. Two passengers on the train, 57-year-old Rochelle Cook and 56-year-old Kim Holsapple, both of De Soto, Kansas were pronounced dead at the scene.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Simmons
kttn.com

Two from Atlanta community injured in crash on Highway 63

Two Macon County residents were hurt Friday afternoon when a sports utility vehicle traveled into the path of a car on Highway 63. Two passengers in the car, 28-year-old Theresa Licht and 23-year-old Justice Licht, both of Atlanta, were taken to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville. Injuries were moderate for Theresa and minor for Justice Licht. The driver of the car, 51-year-old Randy Licht of Macon, and the driver of the sports utility vehicle, 64-year-old Brenda Dawson of Bevier, were not reported hurt.
MACON COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

One person seriously hurt after a crash in Miller County

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Camden County man was seriously injured in a crash Friday night. The crash happened in Miller County along Highway 42. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 53-year-old Timothy Farr lost control of his 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle causing it to overturn, then hitting the side of a Dodge Ram 2500 driven The post One person seriously hurt after a crash in Miller County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MILLER COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Motorcyclist killed in Columbia crash

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A motorcyclist was killed Friday morning in a crash in north Columbia. The crash happened at about 9:45 a.m. at Paris Road and Vandiver Drive, the Columbia Police Department said in a news release. Mark Lamont, 49, of Columbia was not wearing a helmet and suffered fatal injuries, police said. The crash The post Motorcyclist killed in Columbia crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amtrak Train#Derailment#Disaster Response#Boone Health#Porche Prairie Avenue#Mu Health Care
kttn.com

CORRECTION: Missouri State Highway Patrol issues correction to fatal crash

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has corrected its report of a fatal traffic crash in Ray County on Wednesday afternoon. The patrol reported that 56-year-old Randy Owens of Excelsior Springs was killed when the pickup truck he was driving overturned on Highway 10 after it was hit in the rear by a sports utility vehicle. The driver of the SUV, 46-year-old Michelle Lematty of Richmond, was not hurt.
RAY COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Columbia Missourian

Rocheport bridge will continue to honor fallen Marine

Every year, more than 12.5 million vehicles travel over the I-70 bridge at Rocheport — now surrounded by towering cranes and bustling construction workers. Officially known as the Lance Corporal Leon Deraps I-70 Missouri River Bridge, the signage that informs motorists who the bridge is named for has been temporarily removed due to the ongoing construction.
ROCHEPORT, MO
FOX2Now

Four victims in Missouri Amtrak train crash identified

MENDON, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the four victims who died in the Amtrak train crash and derailment near Mendon, Missouri. The highway patrol said Kim Holsapple, 56, and Rochelle Cook, 57, of De Soto, Kansas, were killed Monday. A GoFundMe page for their family says the two were sisters. The two passengers were pronounced deceased at the scene.
MENDON, MO
abc17news.com

Columbia police make arrest after downtown water bead gun incident

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia police arrested an 18-year-old and detained four juveniles after they allegedly fired pellets from a water bead gun. Police arrested Hunter Johnson, 18, and detained four others for fourth-degree assault in connection to reports of shots fired in the area of East Broadway and Ninth street.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy