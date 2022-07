SEWARD, Neb. – Seward welcomed the 2022 Tourist Family to their community on July 4th, giving them a Seward welcome and a taste of the famous July 4th hospitality. Hosting a tourist family is an age-old tradition of ‘kidnapping’ a family visiting the community of Seward for the 4th of July and making them the royalty of the day. They ride in the parade and serve as guests of the community.

SEWARD, NE ・ 13 HOURS AGO