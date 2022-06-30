ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Needles, CA

News Update: Needles, CA: Ribbon cutting ceremony was held Wednesday afternoon to celebrate the grand opening of the new Chilling Point Restaurant and Bar.

By ZachNews
zachnews.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSource: Best Western Colorado River Inn General Manager Renna Gallana (Information) Needles, California: A ribbon cutting ceremony was held during the afternoon on Wednesday, June 29th, 2022 to celebrate the grand opening of the new Chilling Point Restaurant and Bar. ZachNews Photojournalist Zachary Lopez was there broadcasting live on...

zachnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
thestandardnewspaper.online

BHC celebrates National Hot Dog Day￼

BULLHEAD CITY – The Bullhead City Police Department is inviting the public to celebrate National Hot Dog Day at the Bullhead City Wienerschnitzel on July 20 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Unique and fun opportunities like this allow us to build community relationships, bringing police officers and residents together in a relaxed environment.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
zachnews.net

News Update: Needles, CA: Ribbon cutting ceremony was held last Tuesday morning to celebrate the grand opening of the new playground at Duke Watkins Park.

Source: Needles City Manager Rick Daniels (Information) Needles, California: A ribbon cutting ceremony was held during the morning on Tuesday, June 28th, 2022 to celebrate the grand opening of the new playground at Duke Watkins Park located off Flip Mendez Parkway just south of Hospitality Lane. ZachNews Photojournalist Zachary Lopez...
NEEDLES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
State
Arizona State
State
California State
State
Nevada State
Local
California Restaurants
City
Needles, CA
zachnews.net

Parker, AZ: Teen suffers major injury after being struck by a boat’s propeller along the Colorado River near the Parker Strip.

Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station (Information and Press Release) Picture: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station (Courtesy) Parker, Arizona: A teen suffers major injury after being struck by a boat’s propeller along the Colorado River near the Parker Strip on...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Mohave Daily News

BCPD out in full force for holiday weekend

BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City Police Department is out in full force during the holiday weekend, both on the city streets and the Colorado River. All four police patrol boats were on the river Friday and Saturday and will remain in service today and Monday, patrolling various portions of the river.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Cuisine#Colorado River#Food Drink#Chilling Point Restaurant#Bar Chef#Bar Owners Anvay Pathak
thestandardnewspaper.online

Triple shooting suspect, wounded girlfriend located

KINGMAN – The suspect in a triple shooting and his wounded girlfriend were located Thursday afternoon, about 27 hours after two other men were shot during a dispute in downtown Kingman. Police said Harley Vandeman, 23, and his girlfriend Courtney See, 21, were involved in a 7:00 p.m., June 29 confrontation at a home in the 700 block of S. Sixth Street.
KINGMAN, AZ
SignalsAZ

4th of July Closures for Lake Havasu, Bullhead, and Kingman Cities

With Independence Day just around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the 4th of July closures happening in Lake Havasu City, Bullhead City, and City of Kingman. Lake Havasu City. City offices are closed on Monday, July...
KINGMAN, AZ
Mohave Daily News

Many updates planned for council meeting

BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City Council may not have a lot on Tuesday’s meeting agenda, but city manager Toby Cotter has a long list of city updates to share during his manager's report. The council will hear:. • An update from the Bullhead City Police Department about...
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
Mohave Daily News

Avoid driving drunk this Fourth of July

BULLHEAD CITY — The Fourth of July is one of the most celebrated holidays in the United States — and one of its deadliest. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, between 2015 and 2019, 1,339 drivers died in motor vehicle accidents during the holiday period and 38% of those drivers were drunk.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
thestandardnewspaper.online

Fireworks ban￼ remains in effect including July 4th

MOHAVE COUNTY — The Mohave County Open Fire and Permissible Consumer Fireworks Prohibition remains in effect in the unincorporated areas of the county. This includes all days of this weekend’s Fourth of July holiday celebration. It cannot be emphasized too strongly that the wildfire danger remains extremely high throughout the county and that fireworks will easily start wildfires in the current dry vegetation conditions.The Mohave County Board of Supervisors ratified a revised Outdoor Fire and Permissible Consumer Fireworks Prohibition Proclamation at its June 6, 2022, board meeting that extended the original prohibition that became effective on May 26, 2022 and included a permissible consumer fireworks ban on July 4.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
riverscenemagazine.com

4th of July Laughlin Fireworks

Celebrate Independence Day with Laughlin’s most patriotic display of lights as fireworks launch over the waters of the beautiful Colorado River, Monday, July 4th at 9PM. Facebook https://www.facebook.com/laughlinriversideresort. Website https://www.facebook.com/laughlinriversideresort. Event Category. Venue. No Address Available.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

Lake Havasu City Primary Election is August 2￼

LAKE HAVASU CITY – A reminder Lake Havasu City is holding a Primary Election on Tuesday, August 2, for the purpose of electing one Mayor and three Councilmembers. Voter registration for the Primary Election close on July 5, at midnight. Residents may register, re-register, or change voter information by completing a voter registration application on the Mohave County recorder’s website at www.mohave.gov or online at www.servicearizona.com.
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
kjzz.org

CDC: 9 of 15 Arizona counties have high COVID-19 transmission levels

Nine of 15 Arizona counties are currently experiencing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s definition of “high” COVID-19 transmission rates, including Maricopa County. Other counties with high transmission levels include Coconino, Yavapai, Navajo, Pinal, Mohave, Gila, Apache and La Paz. Weekly case data from the Arizona...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Police looking for person of interest in Arizona double homicide

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a person of interest in a double homicide in Kingman earlier this week. MCSO detectives said they were called to a Kingman residence around 8:15 p.m. June 28 for a welfare check. Two deceased victims, identified by police as Darren Vanhouten, 50, and Retta Atkins, 73, were found in the home.
KINGMAN, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

Police respond to double homicide, unrelated attempted murder

MOHAVE COUNTY – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) initiated investigations of a double homicide and an unrelated attempted murder just a couple of hours apart on Tuesday, June 29. Agency spokeswoman Anita Mortensen said officers responded at 6:04 p.m. to a report of a vehicle striking a pedestrian in the 900 block of Blake Ranch Road.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy