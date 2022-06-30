News Update: Needles, CA: Ribbon cutting ceremony was held Wednesday afternoon to celebrate the grand opening of the new Chilling Point Restaurant and Bar.

MOHAVE COUNTY — The Mohave County Open Fire and Permissible Consumer Fireworks Prohibition remains in effect in the unincorporated areas of the county. This includes all days of this weekend’s Fourth of July holiday celebration. It cannot be emphasized too strongly that the wildfire danger remains extremely high throughout the county and that fireworks will easily start wildfires in the current dry vegetation conditions.The Mohave County Board of Supervisors ratified a revised Outdoor Fire and Permissible Consumer Fireworks Prohibition Proclamation at its June 6, 2022, board meeting that extended the original prohibition that became effective on May 26, 2022 and included a permissible consumer fireworks ban on July 4.

MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO