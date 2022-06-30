ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Ward 4 leaders focus on crime

By Mariel Carbone
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cf0N8_0gQM6bGx00

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Neighborhood leaders are looking for answers as crime increases across the district.

“We’ve definitely seen an uptick in just gun violence period, shootings, either in my community or the next community over,” said Tiffani Johnson. “Also, we’ve had crimes of opportunity. Individuals might leave something of importance in their car and someone will break their window to try and get to it.”

Johnson is ANC Commissioner 4B06.

She attended Wednesday’s Ward 4 Summer Safety Strategic Planning Meeting, hosted by councilmember Janeese Lewis George.

3 victims injured in DC shooting, suspects still at large

“(The crime) angers me. Because it doesn’t have to be this way,” said Johnson.

The town hall-styled meeting was a way for residents to voice their concerns while local officials and community organizations explained existing strategies.

For Johnson, she’s looking for accountability.

“A legitimate pen-to-paper plan that has real timelines that are measurable, that can be quantified,” she said.

According to city data, six homicides have occurred in Ward 4 so far this year; a sliver of the more than 100 homicides district-wide. In addition, 41 assaults with a dangerous weapon have occurred.

“If you feel angry if you feel hopeless… I want you to know you are far from alone,” said councilmember Lewis George.

Lewis George and other officials said action is happening.

Police are putting traffic cops or cars in crime hot spots to increase visibility. And, the Attorney General’s office is implementing the Cure The Streets program, which embeds advocates on the streets to interrupt violence, in Ward 4.

“I don’t want to be someone who is a victim of gun violence. And I don’t want my neighbors or anyone who is around me to have to deal with that either,” said Ally Bailey, who recently purchased a home in Columbia Heights.

She’s hopeful what she heard at the meeting will make a difference.

“I think they have some really good plans of things they want to do moving forward. And I hope they have the success in implementing them,” she said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WUSA9

Police: Girl, man shot in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — A man and a girl were shot in Southeast D.C. and police are searching for who is responsible. Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 600 block of Mellon Street Southeast around 1 a.m. Monday for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived on the scene they found two people shot. Police identified the victims as an adult man and a juvenile female. Police did not say how old the juvenile female was.
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

Shooting in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) is on the scene of a shooting in Alexandria, Va. According to a tweet from FCPD, the shooting happened in the 3600 block of Buckman Rd. in Alexandria. One person has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
NBC Washington

MS-13 Members Convicted in Murder of Virginia Teenagers

Five MS-13 members were found guilty in the 2016 murders of two teenagers in Fairfax County, Virginia, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia. The gang members lured a 17-year-old unnamed victim from Falls Church into Holmes Run Stream Valley...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Gun Violence#Violent Crime#Washington Lrb Dc News#Anc
WJLA

Trucker convoys block traffic along DC area highways, police monitoring

ROCKVILLE, Md. (7News) — D.C. area police are monitoring area highways after two separate truck convoys that blocked traffic along I-270 and I-95 Monday morning. Maryland State Police say they responded to two traffic incidents around 8:15 a.m. on the Fourth of July. One group of truckers blocked I-270 just before I-370. Another group blocked southbound I-95 just south of route 198. No arrests were made.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDVM 25

More than Independence Day to celebrate this July 4th

MOUNT VERNON, Va. (DC News Now) — The number of Americans living in the DMV increased by 50 on Monday — that’s how many people became U.S. citizens during the Independence Day ceremony at George Washington’s Mount Vernon home. Murtaza Heidary left Afghanistan to become an American. “I’m so appreciative of America, American people,” said […]
MOUNT VERNON, VA
mocoshow.com

Where to Watch Fireworks in MoCo on July 4th

Coming off of two delayed fireworks shows at Gaithersburg’s SummerFest and Mid-County Sparkles in Kensington, there are still opportunities to watch fireworks in the county on July 4th. Three different public celebrations will take place in Germantown, Poolesville, and Rockville. Information on all three can be seen below:. Germantown:...
ROCKVILLE, MD
WUSA9

Crash into NE DC firework stand kills 2

WASHINGTON — Two people died Saturday after a horrible crash in Northeast, D.C. People who walk in the area told WUSA9 the intersection of Minnesota Ave NE at Nannie Helen Burroughs Ave NE can sometimes be dangerous. “Heartbreaking, it's bad to hear about just, a tragedy, that you go...
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy