Ah, Carpinteria! Our sweet, sleepy little sister to the south. Its charming, walkable main street is inviting enough to spend an entire day meandering the antique shops, restaurants, and galleries, but it’s an artery practical enough to offer a drugstore, grocery, and pet supply shop as well. Visit on any given day, and you’ll find campers from the nearby state beach campground mingling with movie stars up for the day from L.A., especially in the bustling summer months, plus a whole lot of Santa Barbarans who just want a few relaxing hours sitting on the patio at Rincon Brewing or having a healthy snack at the Good Plow.

CARPINTERIA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO