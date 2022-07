Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary’s Gator campers took over Hollywood most recently! And boy do they had fun! The street was very lively with street performers, tour buses, and lots of tourists. There’s also a large outdoor mall area with lots of shopping, bowling alleys, laser tag games and nice restaurants! There’s also the famous El Capitan Theatre across the street showing the latest Disney movie and a Geherdelli Chocolate Ice Cream shop right next door. The entire place will most likely lit up at night with lights, and if you’re lucky you might see a movie star at a movie premiere at the Chinese Theatre. So in all, the campers had a wonderful time!

PASADENA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO